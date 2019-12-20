20 of the best books of the last decade, according to Boston librarians

The Boston Public Library released its selections this week for the best books published in the last decade.

In all, the library picked 150 books released in the 2010s, divided into 15 lists of 10 titles.

“All books are important in their own way, of course, but which books can we look back at and say, ‘Five years later I’m still thinking about it’ or ‘that one really spoke to us’?” Veronica, a librarian in the Reader Services Department, wrote in a blog post on the library’s website on Tuesday. “We read books one at a time, considering each on its own merits. The end of a year and the end of a decade is a great time to try and think about the big picture. Plus, it’s a lot of fun!”

The categories for the top books include picture books, self-help guides, and books focused on social justice. Ahead, the selection the librarians made for novels and works of nonfiction (not including memoirs, which were their own category) published in the 2010s.