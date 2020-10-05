Would you leave it all behind to start a new life?

The Boston.com Book Club breaks down image, isolation, and the urge to escape in Makenna Goodman’s debut novel 'The Shame.'

READING, VT - 10/12/2017:More than 50 years ago, a camera club discovered a small farm in Vermont that was postcard perfect during fall foliage season. Their first photos spread around the world, inspiring more photographers, and today, Jenne Farm is said to be the most photographed in New England, perhaps in the U.S., with hordes of photographers setting up before dawn during peak foliage season in an attempt to capture the tranquil scene in the early morning light. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 15jennefarm
Jenne Farm in Reading, Vermont on Oct. 12, 2017. –David L Ryan/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Cathryn Haight
October 5, 2020 | 1:57 PM

Related Links

With her two healthy children, tenure-track professor husband, and idyllic farmhouse nestled amid the boundless nature of Vermont, Alma’s life is what many would consider nearly perfect. The protagonist in Makenna Goodman’s ‘The Shame‘ spends her days tapping the maples that line her property for fresh syrup, and dreaming up elaborate bedtime stories for her kids. Alma, however, longs for the life of a novelist—the life her mother could never quite achieve and the one she had to put on hold to care for her young children.

The reader watches—or more listens—as Alma details the suffocating rhythm and repetition of her life on the homestead—tension building as she begins writing in secret during stolen moments. Searching for a muse to model her protagonist after, she stumbles upon the social media account of Celeste: a Brooklyn-based ceramicist that wears billowy collared shirts and travels to Bali—“a privileged woman—but a ‘liberated’ one.” Alma neurotically checks Celeste’s social media page for updates, memorizing the minute details of her life right down to the fringed fob she keeps on her keys. Eventually, she jumps in her car in hot pursuit of the fantasy that Celeste represents—leaving her family and a lucrative, marketing-based writing deal dangling.

Advertisement

For a book just shy of 150 pages, Goodman paints a thematically-rich portrait of the inner desires, insecurities, and obsessions that we all sometimes feel, but can be hard to admit—with many layers to ponder long after you close the cover. Below, we’ve gathered the motifs that most resonated with us.

What are your secret desires, insecurities, and obsessions? Let us know in the survey below. 

Image vs. reality

With the lingering influence of social media in our society, there’s the ever-present fear of not presenting a curated image to the world. We see this manifest clearly within Celeste, but it also comes to light during the early dinner party scene: Alma spends weeks planning her outfit and reading countless articles in order to appear as an enchanting intellectual who deserves a seat at the table. Strangely, she doesn’t acknowledge that she is, in fact, smart and artistic, with her talents for painting, writing, and reading. Despite the beautiful aspects of her life, Alma reflects on “the stuckness [she] felt from adhering to a rigidly cultivated life that no one could see,” if an interesting existence really matters if no one else can witness it. She reads a book once a week—and while her husband suggests borrowing books from the university library, she insists on buying them so they can stack up in her house as proof she has read them—concerned with visual representation for others and herself. Later on, she creates an elaborate multi-course dinner for her family with the intention to share it on social media. Her husband sings her praises and her son asks for thirds, but the photos were grainy and Alma remained dissatisfied: “But there was a part of me that was left unattended, a part that wanted to share the moment, to present it to someone else and have the person respond that I always got it right.”

Loneliness vs. community

Advertisement

In exploring this next theme, we delve back into the university dinner scene. Alma’s preoccupation to fit in cements her position as an outsider in her mind. Even when she’s leading the conversation, she suddenly stops with an “are they laughing with me or at me” thought, feeling alone even in a group of people that her intellectual heart hopes to identify with. Part of the reason she feels so separate is that she’s a stay-at-home mother isolated from other adults and the connection she craves with them. This need is likely what drove her to social media, fostering a semi-false, one-sided intimacy with Celeste as she hungers to see how she looks reaching up into her pantry for honey—one evening, she even copies the salad Celeste is making to feel closer to her. Most interestingly, we see this theme manifest through Alma’s desire to write, to have a means of depicting her life as she wants it to appear and to be a part of a legacy of female writers—a tangible way to build connection with others, despite writing being a solitary activity. “I became filled with a sensation of limitless possibility and of the potential for community. Because if I finished my story, maybe someone would read it.”

Living for yourself vs. others

Of course, this is a common sentiment among many parents, especially now amid the coronavirus pandemic, as children often take priority over adult endeavors. Alma feels this on an exacerbated scale with her home in a rural community and her husband gone all day with his job, leaving only her to cut the crusts off sandwiches and contend with glitter glue, nudging aside her own needs and aspirations. While we see this in an obvious way through both female characters’ concern over cultivating a curated social media, we watch as this notion is challenged when Alma receives a job offer to write a children’s book promoting a toy company. It’s a $40,000 project and a way to get her name out, but it’s not her story—it’s not the art that she is compelled to make in her soul. The offer contract sits unsigned on her desk to the chagrin of her husband, who encourages her to take the project for the generous compensation. The moment Alma challenges him is the beginning of her prioritizing her dream—or at least, her new dream of physically existing in Celeste’s orbit. With her passions shifted to Celeste, Alma is still living her life for another as she drifts further away from her writing.

Sustainability vs. consumerism

Advertisement

Alma’s strained relationship between sustainability and consumerism often ebbs and flows beneath the surface of the novel. She lives off the land and sources high-quality secondhand goods to furnish her home, but throughout the book, we see Alma wander into numerous shops and boutiques in search of joy and validation. One instance, she’s accused of shoplifting by the sales clerk and attributes it to her worn-out backpack. This builds into a series of store visits near the end of the book, where she continues to chase consumerism to fill a void to prove she has the resources to buy these goods, despite her advocacy for sustainable living. This theme resonates deeply in today’s society—where social media is peppered with minimalist-chic influencers pushing an eco-friendly lifestyle, but never acknowledging the money it takes to purchase organic linen clothing or a $150 bamboo tupperware, or how encouraging the purchase of any new good is contributing to capitalism, not sustainability—always inevitably circling back to public image.

Join the #BostondotcomBookClub, sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates, and RSVP to the livestream author discussion hosted by Still North Books & Bar owner Allie Levy on Tuesday, October 27 at 6 p.m.

Where to buy the book: Still North Books & Bar | Bookshop.org 

What are your secret desires, insecurities, and obsessions? Share them with us and we’ll publish them anonymously (or not, if you prefer) in an upcoming Boston.com article.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Books Book Club Parenting Vermont

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
TV
John Oliver reacts to Trump's 'utterly inevitable' COVID-19 diagnosis October 5, 2020 | 12:19 PM
Love Letters
Do all men lie about being married? October 5, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Regal Cinemas Fenway.
REGAL CINEMAS
Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close October 5, 2020 | 8:15 AM
Michael Che on 'Saturday Night Live.'
TV
Here's how 'Weekend Update' handled Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis October 4, 2020 | 1:53 AM
SNL
Watch Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on the 'Saturday Night Live' season premiere October 4, 2020 | 1:43 AM
SNL
Watch Chris Rock’s 'Saturday Night Live' opening monologue October 4, 2020 | 1:39 AM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
Education
This is how school is going, according to parents October 2, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Rick Moranis
Actor Rick Moranis sucker punched while walking in NYC October 2, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Love Letters
He wanted me to get therapy October 2, 2020 | 9:08 AM
tasteful boston
Things to do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend October 1, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Celebs
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share pregnancy loss of couple's third child October 1, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Love Letters
He saw another man’s nude pics on my phone October 1, 2020 | 9:05 AM
This September 2020 photo provided by the Diocese of Manchester shows the Chandler House in Manchester, N.H. The historic mansion built by a wealthy industrialist has been saved from demolition by sale from the diocese to the Currier Museum of Art.
CHANDLER HOUSE
Historic New Hampshire home that was facing demolition is sold to museum September 30, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Politics
What late-night hosts said about the chaotic debate September 30, 2020 | 9:12 AM
Love Letters
He’s still dating other people September 30, 2020 | 9:02 AM
What to Watch
All the movies and TV shows you can start streaming in October September 30, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Love Letters Buffy
Love Letters Podcast
Love Letters: How to slay a breakup September 29, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Love Letters
We have nothing to talk about September 29, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Love Letters
He reaches out when he’s bored and lonely September 28, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Prince George
David Attenborough gives shark tooth to 7-year-old Prince George September 27, 2020 | 7:44 AM
Love Letters
I’m not on his life insurance policy September 25, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Love Letters
How important is timing? September 24, 2020 | 8:59 AM
A lobster roll from The Barking Crab.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend September 24, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Boston, MA - 08/07/18 - A cyclist stays in the shade of the Esplanade bike path. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: ()
Self-care
This is how readers are taking care of themselves during the pandemic September 23, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Love Letters
‘Does he just want a green card?’ September 23, 2020 | 8:51 AM
Book Club
Boston.com Book Club's latest pick is Makenna Goodman's 'The Shame' September 22, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Love Letters
Should we try a long-distance relationship? September 22, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Ellen
Video: Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology September 21, 2020 | 11:25 AM
Love Letters
He drifts in and out September 21, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Emmy Awards
Here is the list of winners from the 2020 Emmy Awards September 20, 2020 | 11:42 PM