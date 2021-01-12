8 takeaways from ‘The Cousins’ discussion with author Karen M. McManus

"I like to absorb a lot of stories around me and there’s often one little kernel in there that I can’t stop thinking about," the author said on Thursday.

The idea for "The Cousins" came to author Karen M. McManus while she was reading a magazine article profiling the Kennedy grandchildren. Photographed: John F. Kennedy Jr. and his father, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy at Bailey's Beach in Newport, R.I. on Sept. 14, 1963. –AP Photo/Courtesy JFK Library
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Cathryn Haight
January 12, 2021 | 3:58 PM

Related Links

On Thursday, the Boston.com Book Club gathered virtually for a live streamed discussion with bestselling author Karen M. McManus on her latest thriller “The Cousins.” Moderated by Kate Mikell of Cambridge’s Porter Square Books, our chat dove into the inspirations behind and the unique forces at play in the novel as well as her writing techniques, upcoming projects, and the secret to keeping readers turning the page.

Here’s a recap of the discussion below, and you can watch the full recording here.

The characters were inspired by a famous family, and take precedence over plot

“The best plot in the world can fall flat if you don’t care about the people who are involved,” said the author.

Advertisement

The idea for “The Cousins” came to McManus while she was reading a magazine article profiling the Kennedy grandchildren and she was captured by the notion of having “a name that could open so many doors.” When dreaming up the Story family, she sought out to evoke a similar longstanding lineage of a New England family that extends back generations—perhaps able to trace their roots to the Mayflower. She actually found the surname “Story” on a passenger list for the famous ship, so she was able to manifest that idea of an established family in a tangible way.

Writing young adult (YA) novels leaves more room for character development

Identity manifests in large and small ways throughout the novel—some characters claiming to be different people entirely and others figuring out how to become the ideal versions of themselves. McManus carefully chose characters that embarked on a personal journey that complimented the central mystery and she credits the YA genre for giving her the space to do this. Teenage characters are already placed in a transitional period in their lives and, when you pair that with a robust plot, it creates emotional resonance. “It’s about that characters journey, about them trying to find their place in the world and that’s what appeals to me,” said the author.

Advertisement

You should know your story’s big moments before you dive into writing

McManus uses a screenwriting tool called a beat sheet before diving into the writing process to set significant moments of action—including the ending—before filling in her more detailed dialogue and descriptions. “It’s the headlights approach of writing. You can see far enough to keep going on the road but you don’t see everything.” 

McManus has more thrilling projects coming up

Along with a screen adaptation of her novel, “One of Us is Lying” set to begin filming this spring for NBC’s Peacock streaming service, two new novels are on the docket for McManus. Her next release unfolds over the course of 24 hours in a city like Boston and takes a “Ferris Bueller meets murder” plot approach—a group of estranged friends who cut school get caught up in a more serious crime.

She takes care when incorporating minority characters into her work

One of the three cousins, Millie, is of Asian decent on her father’s side. And while it’s important for McManus to incorporate diversity in her novels, she is careful to include it in a respectful and accurate way. The author uses authenticity readers, who share the same background as these characters, to ensure that they’re being portrayed correctly. “I have this balance where I don’t want to talk over other authors who are writing from their own experience, but I also want to create a cast that reflects the diverse world we live in,” she said.

Advertisement

Her writing schedule is a relic from her previous life as a marketing professional

Back when McManus hadn’t yet dropped her 9 to 5 job to become a full-time author, she would set aside the hours of 9 p.m. to midnight to hone her craft. Even now, she still says she’s more creative at night—able to write up to 5 or 6 hours when the story is flowing. And, if not, sometime just an hour or so, and that’s okay with her.

McManus’ graduate degree in journalism pops up in a unique way throughout her novels

Almost all of the author’s works have a nod to media in some way, whether it be fictional news network or local newspaper like in “The Cousins.” Some form of media, ironically enough, has also inspired the ideas for each of her books. “The Cousins” by a magazine, “One of Us is Lying” by the radio, “Two Can Keep a Secret” by a television show. “I like to absorb a lot of stories around me and there’s often one little kernel in there that I can’t stop thinking about,” she said.

Creating a page-turning mystery comes down to characters, connection, and chemistry

The author’s secret to a captivating read? Incorporating sub plots that readers can solve before the main mystery and creating characters with chemistry. “They have to contrast with each other in a satisfying way and they have to be able to connect with each other and they also need to be in conflict with one another,” said the author. “So you really have to think of them as a unit and not 3 or 4 separate characters. If you do it right, I feel like the chemistry between them is almost like another character, it’s something tangible that the reader can latch onto.”

How to buy the book: Porter Square Books | Bookshop.org

Boston.com Book Club’s previous picks

— “We Ride Upon Sticks” by Quan Barry

— “The Shame” by Makenna Goodman

— “Full Dissidence” by Howard Bryant

Join the #BostondotcomBookClub and sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Books Book Club

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Movies
Here are all of the original movies coming to Netflix in 2021 January 12, 2021 | 2:54 PM
don't look up movie
Filmed Here
Netflix releases first footage of 'Don't Look Up,' starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence January 12, 2021 | 1:12 PM
Love Letters
He disappears when he’s with his kids January 12, 2021 | 9:00 AM
Michael C. Hall and Johnny Sequoyah.
TV
New cast members, details revealed about 'Dexter' revival filming in Mass. January 11, 2021 | 4:21 PM
Love Letters
Has he developed a work crush? January 11, 2021 | 9:01 AM
Celebs
Chris Evans won $80k for a local charity with a fantasy football win led by Tom Brady January 8, 2021 | 10:17 AM
Love Letters
I wanted to meet someone in 2020 January 8, 2021 | 8:55 AM
A Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Wednesday's January 6, 2021 show. Photo: Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TV
Late-night hosts react to 'a horrifying day that will go down in U.S. history' January 7, 2021 | 10:10 AM
Love Letters
I don’t want to be selfish about 2020 Christmas January 7, 2021 | 9:04 AM
Riding the Flying Horses Carousel in Oak Bluffs, Martha's Vineyard, is a timeless delight.
Island Life
Book Club: 'People will always want places to gather together' January 6, 2021 | 1:09 PM
Love Letters
I’m sick of thinking about the breakup January 6, 2021 | 9:07 AM
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - JANUARY 2: A couple read books by the ocean on an unseasonably warm day on January 2, 2021 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks are required on the boardwalk and strongly recommended on the beach. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
NEW BOOKS
21 books you should read in 2021, according to local experts January 6, 2021 | 7:24 AM
Dr. Dre seen attending a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Quincy Jones at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles.
DR. DRE
Dr. Dre reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm and is recovering January 5, 2021 | 11:49 PM
This archive photo shows actress Tanya Roberts arrives for the 4th annual TV Land awards held at Barker hangar in Santa Monica, California on March 19, 2006. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Tanya Roberts
Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That ’70s Show' actor, dies after false report of her death January 5, 2021 | 5:52 PM
Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in DEXTER (Season 7) - Photo: Robert Sebree/SHOWTIME
Filming Here
Showtime's 'Dexter' limited series will be filmed in Mass. January 5, 2021 | 5:46 PM
Love Letters
Should I be working to get her back? January 5, 2021 | 8:55 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio
Downtown Boston is transformed into New York City as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence film ‘Don’t Look Up’ January 4, 2021 | 4:36 PM
Tanya Roberts
Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and 'That ’70s Show' star, hospitalized, not dead as earlier reported January 4, 2021 | 3:30 PM
Love Letters
I don’t want him to let me go January 4, 2021 | 9:04 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone.
Celebs
Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone bought Italian food in the North End January 2, 2021 | 5:17 PM
Lauren Justice
Coronavirus stories
'I said goodbye to my sister through a computer screen' January 2, 2021 | 12:37 PM
A photo provided by Danielle Moser and Bill Cooke/Meteoroid Environments Office/MSFC/NASA, a false-color composite image of Quarantid meteors streaking through the skies over NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., in 2012. All year long, Earth passes through streams of cosmic debris. Here’s a list of some major meteor showers and how to spot them. (Danielle Moser and Bill Cooke/Meteoroid Environments Office/MSFC/NASA via The New York Times) -- FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. --
Stargazing
Meteor showers in 2021 that will light up night skies January 2, 2021 | 7:39 AM
Love Letters
Top 10 Love Letters of 2020 January 1, 2021 | 10:16 AM
The best
A Boston museum just ranked among the top 10 new attractions in the U.S. December 31, 2020 | 2:43 PM
3/15/20 - Empty desks line the Boston Public Library's Reading Room on March 15, 2020. The library remains open, however all activities and room rentals have been suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Books
The 20 most borrowed books from the Boston Public Library in 2020 December 31, 2020 | 1:55 PM
One Night in Miami
What to Watch
All the movies and shows hitting Netflix, Hulu, and Prime in January December 31, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Love Letters
New Year’s Eve Updates from Former Letter Writers December 31, 2020 | 9:08 AM
2020 in photos
The best Boston.com reader photos from 2020 December 30, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Dawn Wells in 2008.
Mary Ann
Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of COVID-19 December 30, 2020 | 3:07 PM
Love Letters
I’m trying to stop being the pursuer December 30, 2020 | 9:06 AM