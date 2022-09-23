‘Night of the Living Rez’ and ‘Dirtbag, Massachusetts’ win big at 2022 New England Book Awards

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A collection of linked stories set in Maine and a memoir in essays about growing up in Massachusetts won big at the 2022 New England Book Awards Thursday night.
“Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty got the top award for fiction, while “Dirtbag, Massachusetts” by Isaac Fitzgerald won for nonfiction.
Talty’s book, his debut work of fiction, was published in July and features a series of 12 linked stories, set in Maine on the Penobscot Indian Nation. The stories illustrate with stunning compassion the lives of families navigating economic insecurity, mental illness, addiction, and trauma.
“Thank you all for this love and support! It means the world to me!” Talty wrote on Twitter.
In his debut memoir, which also published in July, Fitzgerald delves into his childhood — growing up in a Boston homeless shelter and in rural Massachusetts — and the years that followed. In the series of essays, he examines ideas of home, safety, and belonging, reflecting on his life experiences, ranging from working as a bartender in San Francisco to his relationship with the Catholic Church.
“HUGE congrats to all the nominees and winners!” Fitzgerald wrote. “And thank you (thank you thank you thank you) independent booksellers of New England! Your support—and this prize—means the world to me.”
The winners of the 2022 New England Book Awards were announced during the New England Independent Booksellers Association fall conference Thursday night in Providence, Rhode Island.
Below see the full list of winners and the finalists in each of the award’s book categories:
Winner: “Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty
Finalists:
Winner: “Dirtbag, Massachusetts” by Isaac Fitzgerald
Finalists:
Winner: “Such Color” by Tracy K. Smith
Finalists:
Winner: “Squire” by Nadia Shammas and Sara Alfageeh
Finalists:
Winner: “Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor” by Xiran Jay Zhao
Finalists:
Winner: “Keepunumuk: Weeâchumun’s Thanksgiving Story” by Danielle Greendeer, Anthony Perry and Alexis Bunten, Illustrated by Gary Meeches Sr.
Finalists:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.