The Boston Public Library released its ‘Black Is…’ booklist for 2023. Here’s what’s on it.

Black History Month is just around the corner and the Boston Public Library on Thursday kicked off its celebrations with the release of its annual “Black Is…” booklist, which this year features 75 titles published in 2022 that “commemorate the achievements, complexities, struggles, and culture of the Black experience.”

The books range from adult nonfiction and fiction to poetry to works for teens and children.

“The ‘Black Is…’ booklist is compiled by Boston Public Library staff from the Central Library in Copley Square, East Boston Branch, Fields Corner Branch, and Lower Mills Branch, and features selected books written either by Black authors or about Black history and culture,” the library said in a statement. “‘Black Is…’ includes fiction, nonfiction, and poetry for adults, teenagers, and children by authors such as Colin Kaepernick, Viola Davis, Alice Walker, Terry Crews, and more.”

In addition to the booklist, the Boston Public Library is celebrating Black History Month with a host of programming and events, including author talks, film screenings, and craft workshops. Among the range of activities organized by the library is a Feb. 2 online author talk with Matthew F. Delmont about his book “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” and a Feb. 7 screening of the documentary “The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975” by director Göran Olsson.

Below, check out the 75 titles compiled by Boston library staff for the 2023 “Black Is…” booklist.

Fiction

Nonfiction

Poetry

Teen fiction

Teen nonfiction

"Augusta Savage" by Marilyn Nelson

Children’s books

