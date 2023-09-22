Books Hispanic Heritage Month: What’s on the Boston Public Library 2023 booklist Plus, tell us your favorite books by Hispanic and Latino American writers. Boston Public Library in Copley Square. (Wendy Maeda/Globe Staff)

September 15 marked the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time of celebration for the nation’s vast Latino and Spanish-speaking communities.

In honor of the month, the Boston Public Library released a list to highlight the work of Hispanic and Latino American authors across genres. Vida Latina includes recent titles in adult fiction, nonfiction, and poetry as well as YA novels and children’s literature. Renato Cisneros, Mariana Enriquez, Cristina García, Linda Ronstadt, and Danny Trejo are just some of the authors featured in this booklist.

Staff librarians from the Adams Street, East Boston, Faneuil, Lower Mills, and South Boston branches, along with the Central Library in Copley Square all contributed to the list, according to BPL.

In addition to the booklist, BPL will celebrate the month with a series of events, including author talks and lectures, performing arts events, film screenings, book group discussions, arts and crafts workshops, and more.

Below, see the 108 books the library is highlighting for National Hispanic Heritage Month. Books that include both the English and Spanish titles indicate they are available in Spanish or bilingual. Be sure to share your favorite books by Hispanic Latino authors with Boston.com in the form below.

Adult Fiction

Adult Expressions

Adult History and Contemporary Issues

Adult Biography

Teen Books

Children’s Chapter Books

Children’s Picture Books

We want to hear directly from our readers: What are the books by Hispanic and Latino American writers that you can’t get enough of?

Tell us your recommendations by filling out the survey below and we may feature your response in a future Boston.com book guide.

