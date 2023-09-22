Books
Hispanic Heritage Month: What’s on the Boston Public Library 2023 booklist
Plus, tell us your favorite books by Hispanic and Latino American writers.
Boston Public Library in Copley Square.

September 15 marked the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time of celebration for the nation’s vast Latino and Spanish-speaking communities.
In honor of the month, the Boston Public Library released
a list to highlight the work of Hispanic and Latino American authors across genres. Vida Latina includes recent titles in adult fiction, nonfiction, and poetry as well as YA novels and children’s literature. Renato Cisneros, Mariana Enriquez, Cristina García, Linda Ronstadt, and Danny Trejo are just some of the authors featured in this booklist.
Staff librarians from the Adams Street, East Boston, Faneuil, Lower Mills, and South Boston branches, along with the Central Library in Copley Square all contributed to the list, according to BPL.
In addition to the booklist, BPL will celebrate the month with
a series of events, including author talks and lectures, performing arts events, film screenings, book group discussions, arts and crafts workshops, and more.
Below, see the 108 books the library is highlighting for National Hispanic Heritage Month. Books that include both the English and Spanish titles indicate they are available in Spanish or bilingual. Be sure to share your favorite books by Hispanic Latino authors with Boston.com in the form below.
Adult Fiction
Adult Expressions
Adult History and Contemporary Issues
“Chingona: Owning Your Inner Badass for Healing and Justice” by Alma Zaragoza-Petty (Self-Help)
“Code Name Blue Wren: The True Story of America’s Most Dangerous Female Spy – And the Sister She Betrayed” by Jim Popkin (Biography)
“Embrace the Power of You: Owning Your Identity at Work” by Tricia Montalvo Timm (Self-Help)
“In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press” by Katherine Corcoran (True Crime)
“Inside Siglo XXI: Locked Up in Mexico’s Largest Immigration Center” by Belén Fernández (Non-Fiction)
“Lighter: Let Go of the Past, Connect with the Present, and Expand the Future / Ligereza: Deja Atrás el Pasado, Conecta con el Presente, y Expande el Futuro” by Yung Pueblo (Self-Help)
“The Male Gazed: On Hunks, Heartthrobs, and What Pop Culture Taught Me About (Desiring) Men” by Manuel Betancourt (Memoir)
“Masters of the Lost Land: The Untold Story of the Amazon and the Violent Fight for the World’s Last Frontier” by Heriberto Araujo (Non-Fiction)
“Operation Pedro Pan: The Migration of Unaccompanied Children from Castro’s Cuba” by John A. Gronbeck-Tedesco (History)
“Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of ‘Latino’” by Héctor Tobar (Memoir)
“Still Life with Bones: Genocide, Forensics, and What Remains” by Alexa Hagerty (Non-Fiction)
Adult Biography
“The Book of Jose: A Memoir” by Fat Joe with Shaheem Reid
“The Boy Who Reached for the Stars: A Memoir” by Elio Morillo with Cecilia Molinari
“Brown Enough: True Stories About Love, Violence, the Student Loan Crisis, Hollywood, Race, Familia, and Making It in America” by Christopher Rivas
“Chita: A Memoir / Chita: Memorias” by Chita Rivera with Patrick Pacheco
“Dispatches from Puerto Nowhere: An American Story of Assimilation and Erasure” by Robert Lopez
“Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands” by Linda Ronstadt and Lawrence Downes; photographs by Bill Steen
“Into the Amazon: The Life of Cândido Rondon, Trailblazing Explorer, Scientist, Statesman, and Conservationist” by Larry Rohter
“Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice / El Invencible Verano de Liliana: Una Hermana en Busca de Justicia” by Cristina Rivera Garza
“The Migrant Chef: The Life and Times of Lalo García” by Laura Tillman
“Our Otherness Is Our Strength: Wisdom from the Boogie Down Bronx” by Andrea Navedo
“Some New Kind of Kick: A Memoir” by Kid Congo Powers with Chris Campion
“Someday Mija, You’ll Learn the Difference Between a Whore and a Working Woman: A Memoir” by Yvonne Martinez
Teen Books
Children’s Chapter Books
Children’s Picture Books
We want to hear directly from our readers: What are the books by Hispanic and Latino American writers that you can’t get enough of?
Tell us your recommendations by filling out the survey below and we may feature your response in a future Boston.com book guide.
What's your favorite book by a Hispanic or Latino author?
