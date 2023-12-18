Books Boston Public Library shares this year’s 10 most borrowed books From buzzy celebrity memoirs to 'BookTok' favorites, see which titles library patrons borrowed most this year. The entrance to the main branch of The Boston Public Library is seen, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file

The Boston Public Library lent out 5.5 million physical and digital items this year, but certain titles were really flying off the shelves.

The library recently released the list of books library patrons borrowed most in 2023. The titles were checked out as print, eBook, and eAudiobook copies and include a mix of popular fiction and nonfiction titles.

“The most borrowed titles of 2023 list is an interesting mix of novels and memoirs, some of which deal with heavy topics of grief and tragedy, combined with some beloved ‘BookTok’ authors launching new titles in existing worlds,” Melissa Andrews, the library’s chief of collection management said in a statement. “Both scenarios tell a story about the value of reading — whether we choose to read a story of perseverance or survival in difficult times, or a novel that transports us back to a familiar world, populated by characters we know whose story arcs end happily, books can not only be comforting, but can also provide a sense of connection to and understanding of the world.”

Topping the list of most borrowed books is “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. The book is Garmus’ debut novel and tells the story of Elizabeth Zott, a 1960s chemist who becomes a beloved cooking show host. Boston.com readers are among the thousands of readers who loved this book, naming it one of their favorite reads of the year in our book round-up.

Also popular among library patrons are two writers with local ties. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” (another reader-recommended title) was written by Gabrielle Zevin, a Harvard graduate. And Taylor Jenkins Reid, whose book “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” has been among the library’s most borrowed for two years in a row, is an Acton native and Emerson College alum.

For nonfiction, readers gravitate toward some of the buzziest memoirs of the year, including “Spare” by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by child actress and writer Jennette McCurdy.

In addition to the top 10 most borrowed books, the library released the top borrowed titles for adults, children, and teens, as well as the staff’s favorite books of the year, which you can browse for reading inspiration ahead of the new year.

Below, see the library’s list of the most borrowed books of 2023:

