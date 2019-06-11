Can’t make it to Game 7? You can watch the game at the Bruins practice facility.

Want to watch the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final from inside a hockey arena among legions of fans, but don’t want to pay sky-high ticket prices? Head to the team’s official training and practice facility in Brighton.

Warrior Ice Arena will play host to a Game 7 watch party on Wednesday night, with doors opening to fans at the 90 Guest St. facility at 7 p.m. A message posted on the Warrior Ice Arena’s official Twitter account said that admission will be free, while food and drink will be available for purchase.

“Who’s ready to watch GAME 7 live at the arena this Wednesday night!,” the arena tweeted. “Come join in your best B’s gear + get ready to BE LOUD!”

Who’s ready to watch GAME 7 live at the arena this Wednesday night! Come join in your best B’s gear + get ready to BE LOUD! @NHLBruins 8:00pm PUCK DROP! FREE admission! Food+beverage will be available for purchase! @boston_landing #warrioricearena #skatewheretheprosskate pic.twitter.com/KqQrqWWaxr — Warrior Ice Arena (@WarriorIceArena) June 10, 2019

