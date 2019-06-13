Here are the people and places that have to make good on their lost Stanley Cup wagers

Bruins fans may have gone into the Stanley Cup Final decked out in black and yellow, but Wednesday night’s loss to the St. Louis Blues left them feeling more, well, blue. It was a disappointment for Bruins fans, but the loss may sting a bit more for these six local establishments and Boston supporters who have to deal with lost bets to their Missourian counterparts. Read on to see how the debt will be paid.

The “Today” Show’s Dylan Dreyer

Sorry Dylan a bet is a bet! St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in game 7 of the #StanleyCupFinals so now @DylanDreyerNBC has to sing 'Gloria' in a Blues jersey. 😂 pic.twitter.com/d69DBA8Cyl — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) June 13, 2019

In a lost bet with NBC St. Louis anchor Anne Allred, NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, formerly of WHDH in Boston, donned a St. Louis Blues jersey and sang Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” on the “Today” show Thursday morning. The 1980s track is the post-victory song for the St. Louis Blues.

Advertisement

“I’m not proud of it, but I made good on my bet with @AnneAllredNBC and sang Gloria in a Blues shirt,” Dreyer wrote on Twitter. “Debt paid.”

Harpoon Brewery

All’s fair. At least we’ll get to get our hands on some great beer. 🍻 — Harpoon Brewery (@harpoonbrewery) June 13, 2019

Boston will get a taste of St. Louis’s victory when, according to a press release, St. Louis craft brewer Schlafly Beer will send its Pale Ale to Harpoon’s Boston brewery. For one day during the first week of July, the Harpoon team will serve the St. Louis beer while wearing Blues gear.

Jack’s Abby

We’re feeling a little blue today ☹️. Congrats to the Blues on a hard-fought and well-played series, and congrats to our friends at @4HandsBrewingCo for winning this wager. Cheers to you! pic.twitter.com/oMwdazxp2M — Jack's Abby (@JacksAbby) June 13, 2019

The Framingham brewer completed a wager with St. Louis’s 4 Hands Brewing Company by sharing a photo on Twitter of the Jack’s Abby team looking sullen with 4 Hands brews and St. Louis Blues posters in hand.

MBTA

Thank you @MBTA. It was quite the series. We'll be in touch. — Metro (@STLMetro) June 13, 2019

A few weeks ago, the St. Louis Metro bet the MBTA that the winning team’s transit system would take over the other’s Twitter page. However, recent train derailments in Boston have local Twitter users asking if St. Louis can “take over our whole transit system as well.”

Six Flags New England

Well played,Blues! 💙💛We are striking up the band! 🎼🎷🎺🚗🚲✈️June 17-23 all Missourians get into our park for FREE!😲 Rematch, 2020 Six Flags St. Louis?🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/uMYI8985bn — Six Flags NE (@SF_newengland) June 13, 2019

June is a good time to be in Agawam if you’re a Missouri resident. As part of a wager between Six Flags New England and Six Flags St. Louis, the Massachusetts amusement park will let anyone with a Missouri I.D. into the park for free between June 17 and 23. But according to CBS Boston, the bet doesn’t nearly end there. Six Flags New England will also rename the Thunderbolt wooden rollercoaster “Thunder Blues” on Monday and even hoist a St. Louis Blues Flag at the top of the ride. The first 100 guests to enter the park will get to taste St. Louis gooey butter cake, and the Massachusetts park will send Boston Cream doughnuts, clam chowder, and baked beans to its St. Louis counterpart. To top it all off, a blues band will follow Six Flags New England president Pete Carmichael around for the entire day.

Zoo New England

We may be singing the blues while we do it, but we'll be making good on our bet with @stlzoo & decking out #StoneZoo's black bear exhibit in the Blues' blue & gold — with photos to back it up. Congrats to the Blues & all the fans in St. Louis today! https://t.co/gpgTQPKqTh — Zoo New England (@zoonewengland) June 13, 2019

Advertisement

Though they “may be singing the blues,” Zoo New England announced on Twitter that its team would embellish the black bear exhibit at Stoneham’s Stone Zoo in the St. Louis Blues team colors.