Celtics forward Al Horford pays a visit to local fire station
“I didn’t realize how heavy those helmets were that they have to wear."
Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, Celtics forward Al Horford got in the holiday spirit Wednesday afternoon with Boston Fire Department’s Ladder 19 in South Boston.
After practicing at the Auerbach Center earlier in the day, Horford served firefighters cups of Irish Creme Coffee — a discontinued, albeit beloved, Dunkin’ flavor that will be resurrected this March for the first time in five years.
During his visit, he also took a ride around the neighborhood in Engine 2 and shot some hoops. Naturally, the five-time All-Star didn’t miss a basket in a friendly round of H.O.R.S.E., knocking down buckets both one-handed and off of one leg.
Horford, who is in the midst of his third season with the Celtics, said he’s appreciative “appreciative of all the work the firefighters do here.’’ The 32-year-old father of three was particularly captivated by the weight of the firefighter helmets.
“I didn’t realize how heavy those helmets were that they have to wear,’’ he said. “Unreal. I was really impressed with that.’’
Firefighter Brian James giving @Al_Horford of the @BostonCeltics a tour of Ladder 19 before Al takes a seat inside wearing a fire helmet. Watch out Celts we may have a new Firefighter. Thanks Al and @DunkinBoston for giving back it was greatly appreciated. pic.twitter.com/QggfeKOwir
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 13, 2019