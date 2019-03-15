Celtics forward Al Horford pays a visit to local fire station

“I didn’t realize how heavy those helmets were that they have to wear."

Celtics forward Al Horford hung out with members of the Boston Fire Department’s Ladder 19 crew on Wednesday. –Rich Eisen/Boston Celtics
By
10:14 AM

Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, Celtics forward Al Horford got in the holiday spirit Wednesday afternoon with Boston Fire Department’s Ladder 19 in South Boston.

After practicing at the Auerbach Center earlier in the day, Horford served firefighters cups of Irish Creme Coffee — a discontinued, albeit beloved, Dunkin’ flavor that will be resurrected this March for the first time in five years.

During his visit, he also took a ride around the neighborhood in Engine 2 and shot some hoops. Naturally, the five-time All-Star didn’t miss a basket in a friendly round of H.O.R.S.E., knocking down buckets both one-handed and off of one leg.

Advertisement

Horford, who is in the midst of his third season with the Celtics, said he’s appreciative “appreciative of all the work the firefighters do here.’’ The 32-year-old father of three was particularly captivated by the weight of the firefighter helmets.

“I didn’t realize how heavy those helmets were that they have to wear,’’ he said. “Unreal. I was really impressed with that.’’

TOPICS: Celtics Local
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Love Letters
Why doesn’t he want to be with me now? March 15, 2019 | 8:36 AM
St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston
Events
How to watch the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston March 14, 2019 | 5:29 PM
David and Kate Brewer stand with Kelly Clarkson.
Entertainment
A local woman got a huge surprise during Kelly Clarkson's Boston show March 14, 2019 | 3:20 PM
Entertainment
Rapper Meek Mill honored for criminal justice reform work March 14, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Entertainment
'I feel so good now, I'm in such a great place' March 14, 2019 | 10:58 AM
Love Letters
He couldn’t do the distance March 14, 2019 | 8:59 AM
South Boston, MA -- 3/18/2018 - Stilt walkers marched with the Hot Tamales during the Annual St. Patrick's Day parade. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 19stpatsparade Reporter:
Events
10 things to do in Boston this St. Patrick's Day weekend March 13, 2019 | 5:49 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Taken by surprise by an on-the-spot phone interview? Elaine Varelas provides techniques to handle an untimely request March 13, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Story Land in Glen, N.H.
Events
Story Land is holding an adults-only 'Nostalgia Night' March 13, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Love Letters
The breakup feels temporary March 13, 2019 | 9:05 AM
National
Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of Lori Loughlin, is caught up in admissions scandal March 12, 2019 | 8:10 PM
Lifestyle
Getting married? This local event gives you access to some of the country's top wedding planners March 12, 2019 | 8:04 PM
Derek Sanderson.
Entertainment
A movie about a Bruins legend is in the works March 12, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Entertainment
J.C. Chandor on ‘Triple Frontier’ and working with Ben Affleck March 12, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Entertainment
What critics had to say about Ben Affleck's 'Triple Frontier' March 12, 2019 | 2:52 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Lori Loughlin attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
National
Read the allegations against Lori Loughlin in the college admissions bribery case March 12, 2019 | 12:13 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Felicity Huffman attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
National
Read the allegations against Felicity Huffman in the college admissions bribery case March 12, 2019 | 11:50 AM
Entertainment
Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott will be in Boston this spring March 12, 2019 | 10:52 AM
Chicago, The Band, and Earth, Wind & Fire will team up for a show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on August 30.
Entertainment
Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to Tanglewood March 12, 2019 | 9:05 AM
Love Letters
I texted my feelings March 12, 2019 | 9:01 AM
Michael Jackson
Music
Michael Jackson songs are still streaming, but radio airplay is down March 11, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Bar à vin 1855 on Newbury St.
Lifestyle
A beginner's guide to ordering French wine like a Francophile March 11, 2019 | 4:49 PM
A rendering of the upcoming TB12 location's exterior in Back Bay.
Lifestyle
A new TB12 Center is coming to Boston March 11, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Entertainment
John Oliver slams the FCC over 'infuriating' robocalls March 11, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Love Letters
Should I break up with my boyfriend? March 11, 2019 | 8:51 AM
Entertainment
James McBride’s ‘The Good Lord Bird’ takes flight at Showtime, with Ethan Hawke starring March 11, 2019 | 12:00 AM
History
This auction has the earliest known mention of Babe Ruth in a newspaper and 2 of Paul Revere’s engravings of Boston March 11, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Entertainment
'Captain Marvel' rockets to historic $153M debut March 10, 2019 | 2:07 PM
TV
Video: Idris Elba's monologue on 'Saturday Night Live' March 10, 2019 | 8:22 AM
screenshot
TV
Video: 'Saturday Night Live' takes on Gayle King's R. Kelly interview March 10, 2019 | 7:57 AM