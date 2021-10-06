Red Sox Boston Twitter smacks back at NY Post after Red Sox trounce Yanks in Wild Card game "Hey @nypost, do you like apples?"

Let’s face it: If the New York Post really wanted the Yankees to win in their American League Wild Card match-up with the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night, the last thing they should have done is devote an entire cover to reasons why “Boston Sucks” and declare that the Yankees were “ready to crush [their] rivals.”

But they did it, and thus the jinx was in: The Sox owned their New York rivals in a convincing 6-2 win that saw the implosion of Yanks pitcher Gerrit Cole, whom they are paying [checks notes] … one beeeeeellion dollars. (Not really much of an exaggeration.)

We’ve already explained why the Post’s list of reasons Boston sucks is specious at best. But leave it to Bostonians — notably the ones on Twitter — to waste no time reminding the tabloid of the error of its ways before the raucous Fenway crowd had even poured back out onto David Ortiz Drive. Here are some of the highlights.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/6z5NSreYXq — chip goines (@chipgoines) October 6, 2021

Everyone affiliated with the Yankees has this misconception that they’re somehow superior to everyone & it’s baffling.



The most offensive word in the @nypost was “AGAIN”… what exactly is that in reference to? 18 years ago? Boston is going for their 5th World Series since then. pic.twitter.com/p5X4UZmfID — Jim Flatley (@JimFlats74) October 6, 2021

See ya next year. 🙄

⚾️

Boston is playing

ALDS Game 1

Thursday @ 8:07 pic.twitter.com/5REkyD9plZ — Laura Apollo (@lauraapollo) October 6, 2021

Time to update this to Boston sucks – less than the Yankees. Thank you for the inspiration @nypost #RedSoxWin #BuckyDentSucks https://t.co/NAIPxwQEmo — josephkellylevasseur (@joekellynh) October 6, 2021

@nypost so the Yankees lost, is that another reason Nee York is better than Boston? The comments in your article were disabled — Greg Southall (@simsouthall) October 6, 2021

“Subsequent reporting has revealed that Boston does not, in fact, suck. The Post regrets the error.” — Ben Casselman (@bencasselman) October 6, 2021

Imagine dedicating a whole front page and another two pages dragging Boston as a city just to watch ur team get WIPED , @nypost GOIN OUT SAD #RedSoxNation #yankeessuck pic.twitter.com/nLV9KnPDmC — jerm (@JermSherman) October 6, 2021

Cashman & Boone were much smarter last time Yanks were in Boston. Can you report on what made them dumber? — Jerry Skurnik (@PrimeNewYork) October 6, 2021