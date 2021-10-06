Boston Twitter smacks back at NY Post after Red Sox trounce Yanks in Wild Card game

Newsletter Signup
Let’s face it: If the New York Post really wanted the Yankees to win in their American League Wild Card match-up with the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night, the last thing they should have done is devote an entire cover to reasons why “Boston Sucks” and declare that the Yankees were “ready to crush [their] rivals.”
But they did it, and thus the jinx was in: The Sox owned their New York rivals in a convincing 6-2 win that saw the implosion of Yanks pitcher Gerrit Cole, whom they are paying [checks notes] … one beeeeeellion dollars. (Not really much of an exaggeration.)
We’ve already explained why the Post’s list of reasons Boston sucks is specious at best. But leave it to Bostonians — notably the ones on Twitter — to waste no time reminding the tabloid of the error of its ways before the raucous Fenway crowd had even poured back out onto David Ortiz Drive. Here are some of the highlights.
