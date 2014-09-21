Another Batch of Hacked Nude Celebrity Photos Leaked Online

By
Chris Caesar
September 21, 2014

A second batch of nude celebrity photos, seemingly obtained by hackers, were leaked online Saturday only weeks after an earlier release targeting nearly 100 stars prompted a federal investigation.

The Independent reports that celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens, Avril Lavigne, Kim Kardashian, Aubrey Plaza, Mary-Kate Olsen and Hope Solo were among those whose private photos were published on the online discussion board site 4chan.

This time the site’s administrators removed the photos as part of a new policy put in place following the initial leaks, though by then the photos had been widely re-circulated on other platforms.

The FBI has been investigating the earlier hacks, which Apple described as “a very targeted attack’’ on individual accounts that did not suggest the security of its iCloud system had been compromised.

