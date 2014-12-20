Beyoncé Spreads Perfect Holiday Cheer

Who run the holidays? Beyoncé.
Who run the holidays? Beyoncé. –Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
By
Ellen O’Leary
December 20, 2014

Beyoncé’s Christmas cards this year are #flawless. Unlike her Instagram, which is rife with posed, jealousy-inducing photos, Mrs. Carter’s holiday cheer comes in a package less perfectly wrapped.

A zany still shot from her “7/11’’ video, Queen Bey beams for the camera, clad in leopard leggings, 2015 glasses, and a sweater reading “all I’m really asking for is you, Beyoncé’’.

All we’re really asking for is to be included in the mailing list next year.

"Happy Holidays Love, Beyoncé" #happyholidays @brandoncrowe

Une photo publiée par Casey Fremont (@caseyfremont) le

Advertisement
TOPICS: Celebs
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Boston, MA 042515 Mushroom and smoked mozzarella pizza from Babbo Pizzeria at Fan Pier in South Boston, Saturday, April 25 2015, (Globe Staff/Wendy Maeda) section: Lifestyle slug: 29mario reporter: Kara Baskin
Food
Eat all of the pizza at the Boston Pizza Festival this weekend July 7, 2017 | 10:34 AM
Love Letters
Is it better to hear the truth? July 7, 2017 | 8:52 AM
Michael Lastoria, , &pizza co-founder and CEO, and Christina Tosi, Momofuku Milk Bar founder.
Restaurants
A legendary NYC bakery is teaming up with a D.C. pizza chain for a local venture July 6, 2017 | 2:30 PM
Restaurants
Famed NYC pastrami is coming to Cambridge this weekend July 6, 2017 | 9:58 AM
Music
Kesha returns with lead single from first album in 5 years July 6, 2017 | 9:24 AM
Love Letters
Why text an ex? July 6, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat July 6, 2017 | 7:06 AM
The Boston Pizza Festival will be at City Hall on July 8 and 9.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend July 6, 2017 | 5:00 AM
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 03: Actress Mindy Kaling attends the Hulu Upfront Brunch at La Sirena Ristorante on May 3, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hulu)
Entertainment
Mindy Kaling reminds us she was raised on channel 56 and the Coffee Coolatta July 5, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Love Letters
Am I her rebound? July 5, 2017 | 9:04 AM
The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular from the roof of Boston University Dorm at 33 Harry Agganis Way.
Events
Breathtaking photos of the fireworks lighting up Boston July 4, 2017 | 11:26 PM
Travel
Beloved Monet back at museum, with 3 others for exhibit July 4, 2017 | 1:44 PM
The fireworks explode over the Charles River and Esplanade from the roof of Boston University on July 4, 2015.
Local News
Everything you need to know about Boston's July 4 celebrations July 3, 2017 | 8:52 PM
Events
How to watch, stream, or listen to the 2017 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular July 3, 2017 | 2:02 PM
INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
Music
15 can’t-miss concerts in Boston this July July 3, 2017 | 10:15 AM
Love Letters
I’m annoying him July 3, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Celebs
Maria Menounos had surgery to remove a brain tumor July 3, 2017 | 8:23 AM
for Antiques - 07antiques - A broadside of the Declaration of Independence. (Skinner, Inc.)
History
How you can see the Declaration of Independence on July 4 July 2, 2017 | 4:58 PM
Providence, Rhode Island, USA city skyline on the river.; Shutterstock ID 284833991; PO: 0522-TravelCover-Providence
Travel
You can ride Rhode Island's commuter rail for free starting Monday July 2, 2017 | 7:50 AM
Music
Hundreds of books owned by Warren Zevon to be sold July 1, 2017 | 2:37 PM
The Boston Public Library and Copley Square in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood on June 6, 2016.
Lifestyle
10 events that will make you smarter this month July 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
The Pops are running the show on the Fourth July 1, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Love Letters
Can you stay together if you date other people? June 30, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Jackson Square playground in Jamaica Plain.
Travel
The dad who visited 350 local parks says these 7 will thrill your kids June 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Samantha Bee and Elizabeth Warren.
TV
Elizabeth Warren gives inspiring pep talk to a despondent Samantha Bee June 29, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Portsmouth, NH - 06/19/2016 - People look out onto the Piscataqua River in Portsmouth, NH, June 19, 2016. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Travel
20 things to do in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, for under $20 June 29, 2017 | 9:57 AM
Love Letters
‘I haven’t dated since before Mark Zuckerberg was born’ June 29, 2017 | 8:25 AM
Music
Pop superstar Adele hints '25' tour is her last June 29, 2017 | 7:10 AM
Boston, MA - 07/04/2016 People lie on confetti after the Independence Day celebrations neat the Hatch Shell along the Charles River Esplanade in Boston, MA, July 4, 2016. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 29, 2017 | 5:00 AM
North Adams, MA - 09/27/08 - The Porches Inn is on River Street, adjacent to MASS MoCA. (Globe Staff/Mark Wilson; section: Travel; slug: 01northadams ; reporter: unknown ) *** SLUG: 01northadams 6 of 11 CREDIT: Mark Wilson/Globe Staff ONLINE CAPTION: The Porches Inn is on River Street in North Adams, adjacent to MASS MoCA. Library Tag 10072009 12inns
Travel
Travel + Leisure says this small Mass. town is destined for fame June 28, 2017 | 2:37 PM