Beyoncé Spreads Perfect Holiday Cheer

Beyoncé’s Christmas cards this year are #flawless. Unlike her Instagram, which is rife with posed, jealousy-inducing photos, Mrs. Carter’s holiday cheer comes in a package less perfectly wrapped.

A zany still shot from her “7/11’’ video, Queen Bey beams for the camera, clad in leopard leggings, 2015 glasses, and a sweater reading “all I’m really asking for is you, Beyoncé’’.

All we’re really asking for is to be included in the mailing list next year.

