B.J. Novak finally recognized for perpetually running on Dunkin’

How special.

By
August 5, 2015

Thank you @dunkindonuts for the coolest birthday present I could ever imagine having

A photo posted by B.J. Novak (@picturesoftext) on

Person of many talents B.J. Novak can now add Recognized Dunkin’ Donuts Enthusiast to his never-ending resumé, right below children’s book author, actor, producer, and Mindy Kaling’s BFF.

Novak posted a selfie on Instagram holding what looks like a Dunkin’ Donuts “Black Card,’’ which, if it’s following suit with any other Black Card the world has to offer, I’d guess is an exclusive form of payment for the most elite spenders at Dunkin’ Donuts. (Which is literally everyone within a 20-mile radius of the 02115 zip code.)

But alas, Dunkin’ Donuts rep Lindsay Cronin told us that the Black Card is “not any kind of formal program,’’ but is “a personalized, rechargeable gift card that Dunkin’ Donuts occasionally sends to guests as a token of appreciation.’’

So it’s basically a trophy of thanks for being a devoted DD customer (especially one that exposed Katy Perry to its wonders). At least we all know L.A.’s finest East Coast transplant still faithfully runs on Dunkin’:

A true Dunkin’ Donuts patriot, indeed.

Photos of Dunkin’ Donuts through the years:

