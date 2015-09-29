Matt Damon clarifies those questionable comments about sexuality

On Ellen.

By
September 29, 2015

Thanks to his seemingly never-ending press tour for The Martian, we are experiencing a whole lot of Matt Damon media appearances lately.

As for his latest, Damon conveniently had an interview scheduled on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday afternoon, just a few hours after the Internet freaked out over his comments about sexuality to The Guardian.

So here he is, explaining himself:

“I was just trying to say that actors are more effective when they’re a mystery,’’ Damon told DeGeneres. “And somebody picked it up and said I said gay actors should get back in the closet. Which is like, I mean, it’s stupid, but it is painful when things get said that you don’t believe. You know what I mean? And then it gets represented that that’s what you believe.’’

Damon also said, “In the blogosphere, there’s no real penalty for just taking the ball and running with it. You know what I mean? You’re just trying to get people to click on your thing.’’

There you have it.

The many haircuts of Matt Damon:

