Just a one short year after selling their Los Angeles compound to Dr. Dre, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are finally settled in Massachusetts. Above, see birds-eye shots of the Brady family’s custom home in Chestnut Hill, right next to the Brookline Country Club (which is even too exclusive for the Brady bunch, mind you).

Check out the high-flying views. No moat included this time.