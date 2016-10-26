Celebs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds fell in love at a Boston restaurant

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds found more than just a tasty sushi dinner at Boston’s O Ya.

Lively thanked the restaurant for being the place where the Hollywood couple “fell in love” in an Instagram post Tuesday night celebrating Reynolds’s 40th birthday.

The couple celebrated Reynolds’s big milestone—which he described in an Instagram post as his “Best. Birthday. Everrrrr”—at the restaurant’s New York City location, decked out with streamers, balloons, and bunny masks.

O Ya, located in the city’s Leather District near South Station, also took to Instagram to wish Reynolds a happy birthday filled with “lots of love and sushi.”

Happy Birthday to @vancityreynolds !! Lots of love and sushi A photo posted by o ya (@_o_ya_) on Oct 25, 2016 at 7:09pm PDT

Lively and Reynolds began dating in 2011 when Reynolds was filming R.I.P.D. in Boston. They married in 2012 and now have two children.