Natalie Portman says co-star Ashton Kutcher paid 3 times as much for 2011 movie

Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman, from the film "No Strings Attached," pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, California. –The Associated Press
By
The Associated Press
AP,
updated on January 11, 2017

Natalie Portman says Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as her for co-starring in 2011’s ‘‘No Strings Attached.’’

Portman tells Marie Claire she knew about the pay difference at the time the film was being made, but wasn’t as miffed as she should have been. She tells the magazine, ‘‘we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.’’

The 35-year-old says she doesn’t ‘‘think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities.’’ She says women need to ‘‘be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.’’

Kutcher posted the story about Portman’s claim on his Twitter page, writing, ‘‘So proud of Natalie and all women who stand up for closing the gender pay gap!’’

TOPICS: Celebs Movies Business
