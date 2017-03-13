Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo frolic in the Bahamas while you freeze in Boston

While you were dreading the impending blizzard, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola were frolicking in the Bahamas, according to Snapchats Culpo posted Sunday.

The Rhode Island native also shared an Instagram photo of the couple looking smitten (and warm) on a picturesque beach.

Together ❤ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

And in an Instagram video, Amendola prepped for next football season by tugging along Culpo and her friends, model Devon Windsor and actress Cara Santana, on a parrot float.

Three girls, a parrot, and a motor 🤓 A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT