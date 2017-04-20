A photo of Gisele Bundchen was projected onto the Empire State Building
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen lit up the New York City skyline Wednesday night.
A photo of Bundchen, photographed by Patrick Demarchelier for the February 2002 cover of Harper’s Bazaar, was cast onto the Empire State Building after dark.
As part of the magazine’s celebration of its 150th anniversary, Harper’s Bazaar showed off some of its most memorable images from the past century-and-a-half on the building in what the magazine called “the chicest fashion show.”
“What an honor to be projected on Empire State Building,” Bundchen wrote in an Instagram post. “Congratulations @Harpersbazaarus for 150th anniversary.”
Tom Brady, Bundchen’s husband, was in the news on Wednesday, as well. The quarterback was absent for the New England Patriots’ White House visit, writing in a Facebook post that he was spending the day with family.