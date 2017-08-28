Mark Zuckerberg penned a beautiful letter to his newborn daughter

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan with their daughters August (L) and Max (R).
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan with their daughters August (L) and Max (R). –Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook
By
3:18 PM

Mark Zuckerberg announced the birth of his second daughter with his wife, Priscilla Chan, in a Facebook post on Monday, uploading a family photo to the social network.

Zuckerberg also posted a letter to his newborn daughter, August, sharing some advice about not growing up too fast and trying to savor your youth.

“Childhood is magical,” Zuckerberg wrote. “You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation.”

Zuckerberg also wrote a list of things he hopes August will have a chance to enjoy with Zuckerberg and Chan’s first daughter, Max.

“You will be busy when you’re older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now,” Zuckerberg wrote. “I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp. I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you’ve tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you’re a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you.”

You can read the full letter below.

