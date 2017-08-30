Maria Menounos gives an update two months after brain tumor surgery

Maria Menounos arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Captain America: Civil War' at the Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2016. –Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
By
1:39 PM

Two months after Maria Menounos had a golf ball-sized brain tumor removed on her 39th birthday, the entertainment correspondent and Medford native said in an interview with the Today show that she feels “so lucky” for making it through the ordeal.

Menounos said that because of the tumor’s former location, near the trigeminal nerve, she still has a hard time chewing on the right side of her mouth and gets dizzy if she moves her head too quickly.

“Overall, I feel so lucky to be functioning and to be almost normal and to not have cancer,” Menounos told Today host Savannah Guthrie in her first live interview since the surgery.

Menounos mentioned that her mother, who has stage 4 brain cancer, is doing well, adding that the family recently held a party to mark one year since her mother’s diagnosis.

“It’s a process,” Menounos said. “And right now, she’s stable and doing well, but there are definitely a lot of things that go with it. It’s an emotional ride.”

Menounos previously appeared in a pre-taped interview with NBC’s Megyn Kelly, in which she called her tumor “a gift.” Menounos reiterated to Guthrie that she has continued to view the situation as a positive one.

“I did see this all as a gift,” Menounos said. “I did shift everything into positives throughout this whole journey. And I think that’s really important, because we are all going to have really hard times in life. It’s how we respond, how we react, how we shift to see the good. Because out of every bad thing, something good comes if you see it, if you open your mind to it.”

