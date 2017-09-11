Asking questions Louis CK won’t answer

By
Cara Buckley, New York Times News Service
September 11, 2017
Louis C.K. in Toronto on Sunday. “To me, if there was one thing this movie is about, it’s that you don’t know anybody,” he said. —Angela Lewis / The New York Times

TORONTO — “It’s not a safe space, it’s not a triggerless place, it just isn’t,” said Louis C.K., describing — in no small understatement — his darkly funny and squirm-inducing new movie, “I Love You, Daddy,” which debuted to warm applause and some revulsion at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend.

Filmed quietly in New York in June, the movie tells of a successful, emotionally lost television writer, played by Louis C.K., who is dealing — except he’s not dealing — with the seduction of his 17-year-old daughter by an esteemed filmmaker, and rumored pedophile, who is four times her age.

Advertisement

“There are these people in the world that we all talk about, and we want to know that they’re all good or they’re all bad,” Louis C.K. said during an interview Sunday morning at a cafe in downtown Toronto. “The uncomfortable truth is, you never really know. You don’t know anybody. To me, if there was one thing this movie is about, it’s that you don’t know anybody.”

It’s an observation that raises the question of how well do audiences know Louis C.K., a man who has built his career out of relentlessly, albeit thoughtfully, mining collective discomforts and taboos.

Unsubstantiated internet rumors of his sexual misconduct with female comics gained steam last month when the comic Tig Notaro told The Daily Beast that he should “handle” the rumors. “I Love You, Daddy” tackles similar rumormongering; however, like the auteur in the film, Louis C.K. dodged when asked about them.

“I’m not going to answer to that stuff, because they’re rumors,” Louis C.K. said during the Toronto interview, as he told Vulture last year. But he added Sunday, “If you actually participate in a rumor, you make it bigger and you make it real.”

Advertisement

So it’s not real? “No.” he responded. “They’re rumors, that’s all that is.”

And what did he make of the comments by Notaro, whose work he has championed? (Louis C.K. is an executive producer of her Amazon series, “One Mississippi,” though she has said they haven’t spoken in more than a year; a new episode of her series features a plot with echoes of the rumors about Louis C.K.) “I don’t know why she said the things she’s said, I really don’t,” he replied, adding, “I don’t think talking about that stuff in the press and having conversations over press lanes is a good idea.”

As he spoke about “that stuff,” Louis C.K., who turns 50 on Tuesday, did not come off as defensive, but he did speak forcefully. He conceded that making a movie that toys with did-he-or-didn’t-he questions could strike some as a little flagrant.

“I made a movie that totally walks all over that electric fence,” he said, “and that’s weird.”

There’s the tricky, icky, central questions, like whether the relationship between the daughter (played by Chloë Grace Moretz) and the near-septuagenarian filmmaker (John Malkovich) is more acceptable given that she is just weeks shy of her 18th birthday. But the film’s provocations include a few slurs and a goof-off comedian (Charlie Day) miming onanism, twice, in front of other people.

“I don’t weigh these things and go, ‘I hope everybody’s OK with this,’” he said. “I think it’s boring to do that, and I don’t think it’s necessary. I don’t think that everybody has to come to a consensus that it’s OK for everybody.”

Advertisement

For prospective distributors in Toronto, the provocative elements seem to have added to the film’s allure. On Monday the distribution company The Orchard bought the film for $5 million, according to Louis C.K.’s publicist, Lewis Kay. (The comedian self-financed the movie and which was still in postproduction up until the premiere.) While he has made other work, including his surprise self-distributed series “Horace and Pete,” available for purchase on his website, Louis C.K. has said he wants to see “I Love You, Daddy” in theaters.

Shot in 35 millimeter in glamorous black and white, and accompanied by a sweeping score, the movie is deeply evocative of “Manhattan,” making it feel like a Woody Allen movie about Woody Allen. (Louis C.K. said other real-life figures, among them Roman Polanski, fed into the Allen-esque character, too.) He wrote “I Love You, Daddy” with Vernon Chatman, and began working on it two years ago, ending up with this story line out of the many he was considering. The tale folds in the agonizing that goes into parenting, a theme that has been a through line in the comedian’s work (in stand-up as well as in series like “Louie” on FX). He said he saw “I Love You, Daddy” as a tragic tale.

“It’s about a guy who found out too late that he didn’t do his job as a dad, and he couldn’t use the information that he found, and the girl had no choice but to raise herself,” he said. He added later that after seeing the film on the big screen, he felt that it was also “just kind of a sweet movie about the twilight of childhood and parenthood.”

Joining him to chat a little later, several of the film’s co-stars — Pamela Adlon, Day, Edie Falco and Ebonee Noel, whose teenage character claims at one point, “Everybody’s a pervert” — said it was Louis C.K.’s fearlessness that they relished most about his work.

“He’s never afraid to do something polarizing,” Adlon said, and Falco concurred. “I am so in awe of that bravery, ” Ms. Falco said, “Because it’s so not who I am.”

And that willingness to play it unsafe, Day said, was what set Louis C.K. apart.

“There’s always a little bit of blood in the water with what he makes,” he said. “And it’s hard to find that in Hollywood, because everyone wants to tread lightly. In a society that’s becoming ultimately far more saccharine, it’s harder to find anybody willing to fly close to the sun.”

TOPICS: Celebs Entertainment Movies
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston-6/24/2005-Kellie Rodricks from Dunedin, Florida finds a shady spot along the frog pond in the Boston Common to read a book. The pond does not open for wading until July 1st. The water is a reddish color from not being filtered thus far. - Library Tag 06252005 Metro
Books
16 books that local experts say you should read on your study breaks September 12, 2017 | 1:56 PM
Love Letters
Love Letters: ‘He only booked the flight for himself’ September 12, 2017 | 8:22 AM
Movies
The 'It' factor: How a scary big hit could change horror September 11, 2017 | 10:36 PM
Celebs
Amy Schumer to Boston: 'Thanks for having us' September 11, 2017 | 1:44 PM
Love Letters
‘My friends think I’m crazy and stupid for waiting around’ September 11, 2017 | 6:49 AM
TV
A bit of Emmy drama: Which nominee will be named Best Drama? September 11, 2017 | 2:38 AM
TV
'SNL' hosts Dave Chappelle, Melissa McCarthy win Emmy Awards September 11, 2017 | 1:42 AM
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund reacts after being named Miss America during Miss America 2018 pageant, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Atlantic City, N.J.
Lifestyle
Crossing Trump on climate, new Miss America fears no tweet September 11, 2017 | 1:38 AM
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund reacts after being named Miss America during Miss America 2018 pageant, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Atlantic City, N.J.
Lifestyle
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund is new Miss America September 11, 2017 | 12:41 AM
Tatianna Schlossberg
Local News
JFK’s granddaughter, a former NYT reporter, got married on the Vineyard September 10, 2017 | 5:36 PM
somerville dog
Animals
Look at all the good dogs at the Somerville Dog Festival September 10, 2017 | 2:46 PM
Movies
'It' floats away with record-breaking $117.2 million weekend September 10, 2017 | 1:59 PM
The Museo Lamborghini in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, Aug. 11, 2017. Within a short drive of each other, two Ferrari museums and the Museo Lamborghini showcase dazzling designs from the automakers. (Majlend Bramo/The New York Times)
Travel
Touring the Ferrari and Lamborghini museums in Italy September 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
An undated handout photo of Lake Como in Italy from Palazzo del Vice Re. Italy is always in style as a vacation destination for travelers from the U.S. and airfare prices are down compared to last year. (Palazzo del Vice Re via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH STORY SLUGGED ITALY VACATIONS ADV10 BY VORA FOR SEPT. 5, 2017. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED.
Travel
Why it's a good idea to plan a fall trip to Italy September 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, Aug. 12, 2017. Stuttgart is the home of both Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, and both luxury auto brands have striking museums to visit; Porsche also offers a limited number of factory tours as well as test drives. (Clara Tuma/The New York Times)
Travel
Visiting the Mercedes-Benz and Porsche museums in Germany September 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Consider retirement planning as if you are the pilot of your retirement airplane, McAvoy said. About five years out from your expected retirement date you need to start to bringing your retirement airplane into the retirement landing glide path. Hire a certified financial planner practitioner and review your expected income needs versus your savings, pension, and Social Security benefits. You should have a realistic idea if you are on track for a safe landing or you need to make adjustments to your flight plan.
Travel
4 tips for planning a memorable layover September 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Travel
Venus Williams shares her favorite places to travel September 10, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and George Clooney walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Suburbicon' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy.
Movies
Clooney talks about directing Damon. In short, it was a lot of fun September 9, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Item Name: American Idol Content Folder: Arts Warming up at American Idol auditions on Boston Common are Makayla Hammons, of Annapolis, Maryland. and Jackie Junta, of Stoneham. A hopeful Hammons had driven seven hours to Boston after not making the cut in Maryland. Rose Lincoln for the Boston Globe
Local News
Here's a look at the 'American Idol' auditions on Boston Common September 8, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Music
Lady Gaga says she's taking a 'rest' from music September 8, 2017 | 4:34 PM
Travel
Here's my love letter to the Caribbean. What's yours? September 8, 2017 | 3:28 PM
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 15, 2016, file photo, the Monopoly Ultimate Banking Game from Hasbro is displayed at Toy Fair in New York. On Monday, July 24, 2017, toy maker Hasbro said its second-quarter profit jumped 30 percent, thanks to rising sales of Transformers action figures and Monopoly board games. But its revenue was slightly lower than what Wall Street analysts expected, and it reported weaker demand for Easy-Bake ovens and Playskool toys and softer sales in two international markets. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Events
Hasbro draws fans to 1st ever convention for its brands September 8, 2017 | 3:20 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015 file photo, a man walks past the Apple logo during a product display for Apple TV following an Apple event in San Francisco. Television is one of the few screens that has Apple hasn’t conquered, but that may soon change. The world’s richest company appears ready to set out to produce Emmy-worthy programming along the lines of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
TV
Apple embarks on Emmy quest with big bet on video streaming September 8, 2017 | 3:18 PM
Matt Damon in 'Suburbicon.'
Entertainment
Matt Damon goes from nebbish to nuclear in the new 'Suburbicon' trailer September 8, 2017 | 2:55 PM
Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence suggests storms are 'Mother Nature's rage' September 8, 2017 | 1:09 PM
Beef Japchae at Hall.
Restaurants
This new spot wants you to feel like you're in a college dining hall (in a good way) September 8, 2017 | 11:46 AM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Sen. Bernie Sanders during Thursday's September 7, 2017 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ÃÂ©2017CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TV
What Sanders thinks about those Clinton book excerpts September 8, 2017 | 10:31 AM
Roxy's grilled cheese.
Food
Take a lesson from Roxy's on how to make gourmet grilled cheese September 8, 2017 | 10:21 AM
Love Letters
He hit pause September 8, 2017 | 9:05 AM
The Tailgate Platter at Cask 'n Flagon.
Restaurants
Where to eat during the Pats season opener September 7, 2017 | 3:59 PM