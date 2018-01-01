FROM

Maria Menounos had a surprise New Year’s Eve wedding — and Steve Harvey officiated

Keven Undergaro and his new bride, TV star Maria Menounos, kissed after exchanging vows. –Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
By
3:00 PM

Medford native and television star Maria Menounos and fiance Keven Undergaro made it a New Year’s Eve to remember with a surprise televised Times Square wedding officiated by Steve Harvey.

“Omg! I can’t believe we are finally getting married after 20 years! Tune in to #nye on @foxtv to watch us get hitched in just a few!#coldestbridever,’’ the Emerson grad tweeted a little more than three hours before the anticipated ball drop.

Harvey — who was hosting New Year’s Eve coverage on Fox along with Menounos — officially became ordained, “as of about 48 hours ago courtesy of the Internet,’’ he joked moments before officiating the brief ceremony.

TOPICS: Celebs TV Weddings
