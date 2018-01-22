Olivia Culpo showed Danny Amendola all the love in a Patriots victory Instagram post

The Rhode Island native and former Miss Universe leaped into the receiver's arms at Gillette Stadium.

By
10:14 AM

Rhode Island native and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo was New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola’s biggest fan on social media Sunday. She showered Amendola — her boyfriend — with support during and after the team’s 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship.

Culpo, who will soon grace the pages of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, posted a photo on Instagram of herself in Amendola’s arms on the field at Gillette Stadium following the big win.

“BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL,” Culpo wrote of Amendola. Amendolda caught seven passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and threw a 20-yard completion, rushed for three yards, and returned two punts for 25 yards during the game.

Culpo also tweeted a video of herself leaping into Amendola’s arms, which she simply captioned, “the best.”

