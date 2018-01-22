Olivia Culpo showed Danny Amendola all the love in a Patriots victory Instagram post
The Rhode Island native and former Miss Universe leaped into the receiver's arms at Gillette Stadium.
Rhode Island native and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo was New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola’s biggest fan on social media Sunday. She showered Amendola — her boyfriend — with support during and after the team’s 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship.
Culpo, who will soon grace the pages of the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, posted a photo on Instagram of herself in Amendola’s arms on the field at Gillette Stadium following the big win.
“BABY GOING TO THE #SUPERBOWL,” Culpo wrote of Amendola. Amendolda caught seven passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns, and threw a 20-yard completion, rushed for three yards, and returned two punts for 25 yards during the game.
Culpo also tweeted a video of herself leaping into Amendola’s arms, which she simply captioned, “the best.”
the best pic.twitter.com/Yyj0ifryvd
— Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) January 22, 2018