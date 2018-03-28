Former Patriots cheerleader linked to Rob Gronkowski wins SI Swimsuit contest

Camille Kostek bested 5,000 other aspiring swimsuit models for the honor.

Model Camille Kostek attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit new issue launch and model search winners celebration at Encore Beach Club in Wynn Las Vegas.
Model Camille Kostek attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit new issue launch and model search winners celebration at Encore Beach Club in Wynn Las Vegas.
By
March 28, 2018

A former Patriots cheerleader who has been linked to Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski just landed a spot in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Camille Kostek, who was a Patriots cheerleader during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, is one of two models who has won the magazine’s first-ever “SI Swim Search” contest. The magazine chose 35 aspiring swimsuit models from 5,000 Instagram video submissions, then slowly narrowed the field with the help of fan voting until Kostek and Haley Kalil, wife of Minnesota Vikings tackle Matt Kalil, were crowned the winners on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Kostek, who’s from Connecticut, walked the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards red carpet with Gronkowski, and posted photos and videos of herself wearing Patriots apparel with Gronkowski’s number on her Instagram as recently as December 2017. It’s unclear what their current status is.

Relying on “multiple Gronk sources,” TMZ reported in February that the duo “had a fling,” but that Gronk “has moved on.”

When Fox News asked Kostek about the tight end for a March 21 story, she didn’t offer much clarity about the nature or status of their relationship.

“We first got in touch once I resigned from the team,” Kostek told the publication. “I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met.”

According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Kostek and Kalil spent the afternoon on Saturday celebrating their competition win with fellow SI swimsuit models, including Rhode Island native Olivia Culpo, who was also in the news recently for her reported breakup with former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola.

