Rob Gronkowski fulfills wish of woman waiting for heart and kidney transplant with hospital visit

A Massachusetts woman had her wish fulfilled Monday when Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski paid her a visit at the hospital.

In a video posted to YouTube on March 25, Chicopee resident Lauren Meizo, 27, said that she had been staying at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for the past 77 days while waiting for a heart transplant — her second in five years — as well as a kidney transplant.

“I had so much fun the first time, I wanted to up the ante,” Meizo joked in the video.

Meizo asked for anyone who “knows anyone who knows Gronk or his people” to share her video so that her dream of meeting Gronk could come true.

On Monday, it did, when the tight end and his brother Gordie Gronkowski went to see Meizo.

“Gronk made my wish come true!,” Meizo captioned a photo of the two on Facebook.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital shared a video of the visit on its Facebook page, showing how excited Meizo was prior to Gronkowski’s arrival.

“I’m just so nervous, I don’t even know what to say right now,” Meizo said in the video. “He’s going to come in through that door and I’m going to scream. Am I crying?”

Gronkowski posted a photo to his Instagram story, writing, “Great day to meet a big fan today!” and hashtagging the photo #MeizoStrong.

At the time of this article’s publication, a GoFundMe set up by Meizo’s aunt for the 27-year-old’s medical costs had raised a little more than $5,000 toward its $20,000 goal.