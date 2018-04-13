Bill Murray says Red Sox fans are ‘unbearable’

He thinks the team's supporters are "almost like Yankees fans with the arrogance."

Bill Murray
Bill Murray arrives for the North American premiere of "Isle of Dogs" at the South by Southwest Film Festival. –Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
By
10:40 AM

Bill Murray is a noted fan of the Chicago Cubs, a team that, much like the Red Sox, went decades without winning a World Series before breaking through, thanks in part to the help of Theo Epstein. But in an interview with Metro Boston, the veteran funnyman said that he thinks Red Sox fans have changed over the years — to the point where they’re now “unbearable.”

Murray, who performed at the Orpheum Theatre on Thursday night alongside a number of classical musicians, told Metro that many years ago, he enjoyed watching the Cubs play at Fenway and thought the fans were gracious.

“I did see the Cubs play at Fenway a couple years ago before the Red Sox even won a World Series, I think,” Murray told Metro. “That was exciting. I remember how gracious the fans were, even though they didn’t win the game.”

In Murray’s mind, however, winning a World Series changed Red Sox Nation for the worse.

“I think the Red Sox fans have changed since they’ve won championships,” Murray said. “They’ve become almost like Yankees fans with the arrogance. They’re just unbearable.”

Murray also told the newspaper he doesn’t think the Cubs’ 2016 World Series victory would change the culture of its fanbase the way he claims it has for the Sox.

“I hope that doesn’t happen to Chicago fans,” Murray said. “I don’t think it will. I think we have better manners. I don’t know what’s happened to Red Sox fans. They’re so difficult to be with, golly.”

