This is what Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen wore to the Met Gala

Robert Kraft and Ricki Lander, Mitt and Ann Romney, and Mindy Kaling were also spotted at the annual fashion event.

By
,
May 7, 2018

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were back on the Met Gala red carpet.

Last year’s co-chairs returned for the 2018 installment of the event Monday night in New York.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. —Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

They both dressed in Versace. (Donatella Versace was one of the evening’s co-chairs, in addition to Amal Clooney, Rihanna, Anna Wintour, and honorary chairs Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman.)

Brady and Bundchen also both posted selfies prior to their arrival on the event’s carpet.

This year, the Met Gala celebrated the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s spring exhibition “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

Advertisement

Among the event’s other attendees were Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Ricki Lander.

Robert Kraft and Ricki Lander. —Justin Lane / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock

Mitt and Ann Romney were guests, as well.

Mitt and Ann Romney. —Justin Lane / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock

Cambridge native (and new mom) Mindy Kaling, a frequent Meta Gala attendee, wore a Vassilis Zoulias gown and was topped, quite literally, by a Pericles Kondylatos crown.

Interestingly, on June 8 Kaling is set to appear in “Ocean’s 8,” in which she and gala co-chair Rihanna play members of an all-female heist squad that targets $150 million worth of jewelry at the Met Gala.

Mindy Kaling. —Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
TOPICS: Celebs Fashion Tom Brady Gisele Robert Kraft Mitt Romney Mindy Kaling Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
09/25/2017 BOSTON, MA Nasi goreng at Myers + Chang in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Food
A local chef just won a James Beard Award May 7, 2018 | 10:57 PM
Cynthia Nixon at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016.
Celebs
Cynthia Nixon challenges NY Gov. Cuomo to debate on live TV May 7, 2018 | 12:12 PM
Arts
'Hamilton' exhibit to debut in Chicago this fall May 7, 2018 | 11:34 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: ‘A little less shiny when I’m with him’ May 7, 2018 | 8:50 AM
Actor William Shatner, left, stands as an academic hood is placed on him by New England Institute of Technology Senior Vice President and Provost Douglas Sherman on Sunday, during the school's commencement, in Providence, R.I. Shatner was presented with an honorary doctor of humane letters degree during the ceremonies.
Entertainment
William Shatner addresses New England Institute of Technology graduates May 6, 2018 | 4:55 PM
Entertainment
Aerosmith packs 'em in at New Orleans Jazz Fest May 6, 2018 | 1:20 PM
World
Egypt says no hidden rooms in King Tut's tomb after all May 6, 2018 | 1:15 PM
Arts
New way to see art? Paris museum welcomes naked visitors May 6, 2018 | 6:35 AM
SNL screenshot
TV
‘A-storm’s a-coming,’ Stormy Daniels warns on ‘Saturday Night Live’ May 6, 2018 | 5:18 AM
Carlson Orchards' new Oak Hill Blend.
Beer
This local, family-owned orchard is now making an alcoholic cider May 6, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Movies
'Infinity Wars' to set record as the fastest film to surpass $1 billion May 5, 2018 | 3:26 PM
Keith Lockhart leads the Boston Pops Orchestra during the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular
Local
Bernstein, Britpop highlight Boston Pops' spring season May 5, 2018 | 12:46 PM
World
Egypt moves last chariot of King Tut to new museum May 5, 2018 | 12:38 PM
Arts
Author Junot Diaz withdraws from festival amid allegations May 5, 2018 | 6:19 AM
Volvo Ocean Race
Travel
6 New England towns to visit in May May 5, 2018 | 5:00 AM
The patio at Oak Long Bar + Kitchen.
Restaurants
8 patios that are new or upgraded this season May 5, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Beer
A vegan beer hall is coming to Quincy May 5, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Lifestyle
This couple avoided the angst of wedding planning with a $36,000 click May 4, 2018 | 4:22 PM
Food from Spyce.
Restaurants
At a new Downtown Crossing restaurant, robots make your food May 4, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Arts
‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ is premiering in Boston, and you can watch its music video here May 4, 2018 | 12:48 PM
Celebs
Meghan Markle's parents to visit queen, have wedding roles May 4, 2018 | 9:40 AM
Entertainment
Nobel literature prize will not be awarded this year May 4, 2018 | 9:40 AM
Entertainment
Kevin Hart's landing in Boston didn't exactly go as planned May 4, 2018 | 9:30 AM
Love Letters
He doesn’t invite me to go out with his roommates May 4, 2018 | 8:36 AM
Entertainment
17 movies Bostonians should know about this summer May 4, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Boston, MA - 02/12/14 - Dining Out review of Row 34 in Fort Point. Warm buttered lobster roll. Lane Turner/Globe Staff Section: FOOD Reporter: Devra First Slug: 19dinpic
Food
The essential guide to Seaport restaurants May 4, 2018 | 5:00 AM
National
Film Academy expels Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski May 3, 2018 | 2:37 PM
Food
Is the new robot fast-food restaurant hype or a sign of industry change? May 3, 2018 | 2:02 PM
National
Wife: Cosby convicted by 'mob justice, not real justice' May 3, 2018 | 10:15 AM
Love Letters
We broke up for the second time May 3, 2018 | 8:30 AM