Are Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola back together?

TMZ published photos of the pair, reportedly from a wedding this past weekend.

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo at a 2017 screening of Culpo's film "American Satan." –Steven Ryerson/Boston Film Festival
By
11:00 AM

Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo broke up earlier this year, ending their two-year relationship. But that may not be the end of the story for the duo.

TMZ published photos of Amendola and Culpo, reportedly from a friend’s wedding in Houston on Saturday. The website reported that Amendola was in the wedding party and brought Culpo as his date, and that the two “were doing lots of kissing, hugging, and hand-holding.”

Culpo, a Rhode Island native and onetime BU student, confirmed the pair’s breakup during an Access Live appearance in March, but deflected when asked if she and Amendola were still in contact.

Advertisement

“Everybody goes through breakups in life,” Culpo said. “It is sort of just — everybody has their own way of handling it. It’s something that I’m definitely not going to get into at this moment, but I’m sure everybody can relate to heartbreak.”

TOPICS: Celebs Sports Patriots Rumors Relationships New England Patriots rumors
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Entertainment
'Ocean's 8' director explains why Matt Damon's cameo was cut June 11, 2018 | 10:03 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'How long do I wait to reach out?' June 11, 2018 | 8:48 AM
Arts
A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year's Tony Awards June 11, 2018 | 7:33 AM
Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York.
Celebs
Robert De Niro bleeped at Tony Awards for Trump F-bomb June 11, 2018 | 12:49 AM
Arts
Here's a select list of winners for the 2018 Tony Awards June 10, 2018 | 11:03 PM
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Entertainment
Parkland drama teacher accepts award at Tonys June 10, 2018 | 9:23 PM
Entertainment
The Tony Awards reach out for some help from The Boss June 10, 2018 | 3:38 PM
Entertainment
'Wedding Crashers' star Vince Vaughn busted at DUI stop June 10, 2018 | 1:56 PM
Entertainment
'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend June 10, 2018 | 11:37 AM
Entertainment
Former GOP aide Wallace lighting it up for MSNBC June 10, 2018 | 11:12 AM
ctor Mindy Kaling at Hulu Summer TCA at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Local
Dartmouth's Mindy Kaling speaking at alma mater's graduation June 10, 2018 | 8:41 AM
History
Correction: Little Bighorn Artifacts-Auction story June 10, 2018 | 12:29 AM
Boston- 06/09/18- Thousands of participants line up on Boylston Street for the start of The annual Boston Pride Parade that took place through the streets of the Back Bay and South End. Thousands lined the parade route. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local
15 kaleidoscopic photos from the 2018 Boston Pride Parade June 9, 2018 | 7:37 PM
In this Jan. 11, 1955 file photo, President Syngman Rhee, head of the Republic of Korea, reacts to the first Associated Press radio photos directly received in Seoul shown to him by Kim Dong Joon, President of the Korean Pacific Press. From left to right are Associated Press staffer Murray Fromson, Photo editor George Sweers, Kim Dong Joon and President Syngman Rhee. Fromson, a longtime CBS News correspondent and former Associated Press reporter, known for his work during the Korean and Vietnam wars, has died. He was 88. His son, Derek Fromson, says he died Saturday morning in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
Longtime CBS News correspondent Murray Fromson dies at 88 June 9, 2018 | 5:59 PM
Entertainment
Abusive messages show dark side of 'Star Wars' fandom June 9, 2018 | 10:17 AM
Beer
Here's what's new at the standout Maine brewery Bissell Brothers June 9, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
Pixar co-founder to step down after acknowledging 'missteps' June 8, 2018 | 9:20 PM
Festival-goers walk past the Bonnaroo Arch at dusk during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Saturday, June 14, 2014, in Manchester, Tenn. (AP Photo, Adam Lau/Knoxville News Sentinel)
Entertainment
Person dies at Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee June 8, 2018 | 5:33 PM
Entertainment
Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles rely on each other for Tony gig June 8, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Entertainment
How to score 'Hamilton' tickets in Boston June 8, 2018 | 4:09 PM
Anthony Bourdain in 2016.
Celebs
Bourdain's suicide is a reminder of celebrities' distance from us June 8, 2018 | 3:37 PM
Bone marrow pizza at Coppa
Food
A field guide to dining in Boston’s South End June 8, 2018 | 3:32 PM
Celebs
Medford native Maria Menounos on turning 40, brain surgery June 8, 2018 | 3:18 PM
Entertainment
Brynn Cartelli, the 15-year-old Mass. champion of 'The Voice,' performed on the 'Today' show June 8, 2018 | 1:49 PM
Entertainment
Smithsonian exhibit highlights Oprah Winfrey June 8, 2018 | 1:49 PM
FILE-- Anthony Bourdain on Pier 57, where he was planning to open Bourdain Market, in New York, Sept. 20, 2015. Bourdain, a travel host whose memoir “Kitchen Confidential” about the dark corners of New York’s restaurants started a career in television, died on June 8, 2018. He was 61. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)
Books
Read Anthony Bourdain's not-yet-released Provincetown cookbook introduction June 8, 2018 | 12:57 PM
National
Bourdain's imprint to end after contracted books come out June 8, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Anthony Bourdain in 2016.
Entertainment
Reaction to the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain June 8, 2018 | 12:19 PM
HINGHAM;7-24-05;.....and the living is easy...... Ross Phifer (cq) of Hanover enjoys a good book in the shade from a tree at the beach in Hingham Harbor on a perfect summer day . GLOBE STAFF PHOTO BY TOM HERDE Library Tag 07252005 Metro
Books
22 books that local experts say you should read this summer June 8, 2018 | 12:16 PM
Anthony Bourdain on Pier 57, where he is planning to open Bourdain Market, in New York, Sept. 20, 2015. The market will hold a vast collection of about 100 retail and wholesale food vendors from New York, the nation and overseas, including fishmongers, butchers, bakers and other artisans, and eventually at least one full-service restaurant. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)
Restaurants
What Provincetown meant to Anthony Bourdain June 8, 2018 | 11:51 AM