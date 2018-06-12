Tom Brady sends Gisele his love on Brazil’s version of Valentine’s Day in Instagram post

The quarterback rocked an "I ❤️ Gisele" shirt.

By
9:04 AM

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but apparently Tom Brady loves his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

On Tuesday morning, Brady posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Bundchen while wearing an “I ❤️ Gisele” V-neck T-shirt.

“Yes I do!” Brady wrote in the caption. “Feliz dia dos namorados! Te amo muito!”

If you pop Brady’s Portuguese message into Google Translate, it comes out as, “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you so much!”

But don’t worry, Brady wasn’t wishing his wife a happy Valentine’s Day almost four months late. June 12 marks Brazil’s own version of the holiday, Dia Dos Namorados, which is observed in much the same way as V-Day, with gifts and declarations of love.

Bundchen posted her own Dia Dos Namorados photo Tuesday morning, as well, sans novelty T-shirt.

