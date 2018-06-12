Tom Brady sends Gisele his love on Brazil’s version of Valentine’s Day in Instagram post

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but apparently Tom Brady loves his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

On Tuesday morning, Brady posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Bundchen while wearing an “I ❤️ Gisele” V-neck T-shirt.

“Yes I do!” Brady wrote in the caption. “Feliz dia dos namorados! Te amo muito!”

If you pop Brady’s Portuguese message into Google Translate, it comes out as, “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you so much!”

But don’t worry, Brady wasn’t wishing his wife a happy Valentine’s Day almost four months late. June 12 marks Brazil’s own version of the holiday, Dia Dos Namorados, which is observed in much the same way as V-Day, with gifts and declarations of love.

Bundchen posted her own Dia Dos Namorados photo Tuesday morning, as well, sans novelty T-shirt.