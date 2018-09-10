Local athletes joined Drake for a splashy after-party at a Boston nightclub

The worlds of sports and music repeatedly mixed in Boston last weekend.

Drake at The Grand on Sunday.
Drake at The Grand on Sunday. –Big Night Entertainment Group
After three nights of shows at TD Garden, hip-hop titan Drake drew a number of local athletes to his after-party at a Seaport nightclub, capping off a weekend in which music and sports repeatedly mixed in Boston.

Drake’s sold-out party Sunday night at The Grand brought all sorts of famous faces to the Boston hotspot, including Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, Patriots guard Shaq Mason, and several other members of the teams, according to a publicist for The Grand.

During a champagne parade for the so-called Champagne Papi, Drake made a basket on a hoop inside the nightclub amid raucous cheers from VIP attendees.

The shot echoed a moment from Saturday night’s concert when Drake invited Celtics guard Terry Rozier on the court to help a fan make a half-court shot for $25,000. (Rozier missed, unfortunately.)

Rozier wasn’t Drake’s only surprise guest on Saturday night. Drake also brought fellow rapper Meek Mill on stage to put an official end to their lengthy public feud. The beef began three years ago when Meek Mill accused Drake of not writing his own rhymes, and later escalated into a series of diss tricks from both rappers. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was an outspoken supporter of Meek Mill while the rapper was in prison, was also at the show.

“This really gave me peace of mind tonight,” Drake wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of him and Meek Mill onstage. “Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career.”

After the concert on Saturday, the duo played ping-pong backstage before Drake and his entourage headed to Empire for sushi, and Meek Mill headed to The Grand with Drake’s tour DJ, DJ Spade.

On Sunday, Meek Mill joined Rozier, Kraft, Celtics big man Daniel Theis, and Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium while the Patriots played the Houston Texans.

Drake (bottom left) at The Grand on Sunday. —Big Night Entertainment Group
Drake (bottom left) at The Grand on Sunday. —Big Night Entertainment Group
