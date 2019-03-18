Rob Gronkowski got loose at a yoga class in Miami Beach over the weekend

Rob Gronkowski set aside the Gronk spikes for a little Gronk flow in Miami Beach over the weekend.

Omar Kelly, an NFL columnist for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, tweeted on Sunday that his wife, Marilyn Eustache, took a hot yoga class with the Patriots tight end on Saturday.

“So my wife goes to a hot yoga class on Saturday and she tells me that some football player was in the class,” Kelly wrote. “She says he was super stiff, but worked hard to get it right. I was like…. you remember his name? She was like NO, but I have a picture.”

So my wife goes to a hot yoga class on Saturday and she tells me that some football player was in the class. She says he was super stiff, but worked hard to get it right. I was like…. you remember his name? She was like NO, but I have a picture. Gronk’s training in Miami. pic.twitter.com/7h9fX85GCS — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 18, 2019

Advertisement

Kelly told Boston.com in an email that despite his job covering the NFL, Eustache “doesn’t know anything” about football, and therefore didn’t realize she was chatting with a Dolphins rival while at Maham Yoga Studio in Miami Beach’s South Beach neighborhood.

“They were positioned next to one another and talked crap all class about how the instructor was so hard and was trying to kill them,” Kelly wrote. “She said he had a great personality. When I realized it was Gronk and told her he’s possibly one of the NFL’s top 10 players and most recognizable names she was shocked. This morning I pointed out he’s on the Cheerios box in our house.”

Despite its location in prime Dolphins territory, Maham Yoga Studio didn’t mind playing up Gronkowski’s Super Bowl champion credentials on Instagram.

“@gronk feeling good feelin great! The champ is here The Champ is here,” the studio posted on its Instagram, along with a similar group photo of Gronkowski at the studio.

Max Rowen, the studio’s general manager and operations director, said that Gronkowski has stopped by for practice multiple times.

“Pretty much anytime Gronk is in Miami — and he comes to Miami often — he comes by the studio,” Rowen said. “Gordie, his brother, comes by, too. We have a good amount of athletes that come to this studio. Some people recognize him, but it’s not like he gets bothered when he takes the class.”