Rob Gronkowski got loose at a yoga class in Miami Beach over the weekend

Is hot yoga TB12-approved?

By
updated at 1:46 PM

Rob Gronkowski set aside the Gronk spikes for a little Gronk flow in Miami Beach over the weekend.

Omar Kelly, an NFL columnist for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, tweeted on Sunday that his wife, Marilyn Eustache, took a hot yoga class with the Patriots tight end on Saturday.

“So my wife goes to a hot yoga class on Saturday and she tells me that some football player was in the class,” Kelly wrote. “She says he was super stiff, but worked hard to get it right. I was like…. you remember his name? She was like NO, but I have a picture.”

Advertisement

Kelly told Boston.com in an email that despite his job covering the NFL, Eustache “doesn’t know anything” about football, and therefore didn’t realize she was chatting with a Dolphins rival while at Maham Yoga Studio in Miami Beach’s South Beach neighborhood.

“They were positioned next to one another and talked crap all class about how the instructor was so hard and was trying to kill them,” Kelly wrote. “She said he had a great personality. When I realized it was Gronk and told her he’s possibly one of the NFL’s top 10 players and most recognizable names she was shocked. This morning I pointed out he’s on the Cheerios box in our house.”

Despite its location in prime Dolphins territory, Maham Yoga Studio didn’t mind playing up Gronkowski’s Super Bowl champion credentials on Instagram.

@gronk feeling good feelin great! The champ is here The Champ is here,” the studio posted on its Instagram, along with a similar group photo of Gronkowski at the studio.

Max Rowen, the studio’s general manager and operations director, said that Gronkowski has stopped by for practice multiple times.

“Pretty much anytime Gronk is in Miami — and he comes to Miami often — he comes by the studio,” Rowen said. “Gordie, his brother, comes by, too. We have a good amount of athletes that come to this studio. Some people recognize him, but it’s not like he gets bothered when he takes the class.”

TOPICS: Celebs Patriots Rob Gronkowski Fitness Yoga Florida Travel Florida Travel
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Shamso Ahmed opened her hair salon in Boston last month.
Lifestyle
Hijab-wearing Muslim Americans get haircuts in basements, closets, and restrooms. One salon wants to change that. March 18, 2019 | 11:30 AM
John Oliver and Monica Lewinsky.
Entertainment
John Oliver talks to Monica Lewinsky about the 'avalanche of pain and humiliation' she faced March 18, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Love Letters
How do I know if my office crush is reciprocated? March 18, 2019 | 7:26 AM
Music
Dick Dale, King of Surf Guitar, 'Miserlou' composer, is dead March 17, 2019 | 10:08 PM
Entertainment
Pirro's show not on Fox lineup, week after Omar comments March 17, 2019 | 11:58 AM
Entertainment
'Captain Marvel' soars even higher with stellar 2nd weekend March 17, 2019 | 11:43 AM
The Mayflower II, a replica of the ship the Pilgrims used to sail to Massachusetts in 1620, as it was seen in Plymouth in 2016.
Events
The 400th anniversary of the Mayflower is being commemorated in four nations over 20 months March 16, 2019 | 9:06 AM
Entertainment
Rewatching 'Game of Thrones' before the final season? Here are 5 episodes you need to rewatch March 15, 2019 | 4:41 PM
Entertainment
James Gunn rehired to direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' March 15, 2019 | 3:27 PM
A rendering of 20 Knots: Daffodils for Boston.
Arts
Enormous daffodils are coming to the Seaport March 15, 2019 | 11:17 AM
Celtics
Al Horford pays a visit to local fire station March 15, 2019 | 10:14 AM
Love Letters
Why doesn’t he want to be with me now? March 15, 2019 | 8:36 AM
St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston
Events
How to watch the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston March 14, 2019 | 5:29 PM
David and Kate Brewer stand with Kelly Clarkson.
Entertainment
A local woman got a huge surprise during Kelly Clarkson's Boston show March 14, 2019 | 3:20 PM
Entertainment
Rapper Meek Mill honored for criminal justice reform work March 14, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Entertainment
'I feel so good now, I'm in such a great place' March 14, 2019 | 10:58 AM
Love Letters
He couldn’t do the distance March 14, 2019 | 8:59 AM
South Boston, MA -- 3/18/2018 - Stilt walkers marched with the Hot Tamales during the Annual St. Patrick's Day parade. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 19stpatsparade Reporter:
Events
10 things to do in Boston this St. Patrick's Day weekend March 13, 2019 | 5:49 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Taken by surprise by an on-the-spot phone interview? Elaine Varelas provides techniques to handle an untimely request March 13, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Story Land in Glen, N.H.
Events
Story Land is holding an adults-only 'Nostalgia Night' March 13, 2019 | 10:04 AM
Love Letters
The breakup feels temporary March 13, 2019 | 9:05 AM
National
Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of Lori Loughlin, is caught up in admissions scandal March 12, 2019 | 8:10 PM
Lifestyle
Getting married? This local event gives you access to some of the country's top wedding planners March 12, 2019 | 8:04 PM
Derek Sanderson.
Entertainment
A movie about a Bruins legend is in the works March 12, 2019 | 4:52 PM
Entertainment
J.C. Chandor on ‘Triple Frontier’ and working with Ben Affleck March 12, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Entertainment
What critics had to say about Ben Affleck's 'Triple Frontier' March 12, 2019 | 2:52 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Lori Loughlin attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
National
Read the allegations against Lori Loughlin in the college admissions bribery case March 12, 2019 | 12:13 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Felicity Huffman attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
National
Read the allegations against Felicity Huffman in the college admissions bribery case March 12, 2019 | 11:50 AM
Entertainment
Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott will be in Boston this spring March 12, 2019 | 10:52 AM
Chicago, The Band, and Earth, Wind & Fire will team up for a show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on August 30.
Entertainment
Earth, Wind & Fire is coming to Tanglewood March 12, 2019 | 9:05 AM