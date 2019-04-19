Julian Edelman celebrates Passover on Instagram

In honor of the Jewish holiday of Passover, Julian Edelman took some time to reflect on Instagram. On Friday, the Patriots wide receiver posted a picture seemingly taken at Jerusalem’s Western Wall during his 2015 trip to Israel.

“Passover is a special holiday for the Jewish people,’’ Edelman captioned the photo. “It’s a holiday that celebrates liberty and the pursuit of a better life. That’s a very American sentiment. No matter what your situation is, you can always fight for a better outcome. ‘If you will it, it is no dream.’ #ShabbatShalom #HappyPassover#USA.’’

In the comments, Jason King, who was cut from the Patriots’ roster during the 2018 preseason, wished Edelman a happy holiday.

“Happy Passover bro!’’ King wrote. “I’ll always appreciate you making my grandparents’ day by talking to them about trips to Israel.’’

According to the Toronto Sun, Edelman is the son of a Jewish father and non-Jewish mother, but he considers himself Jewish. He reportedly became the first Jewish MVP in Super Bowl history this past February.

The wide receiver has explored his background in recent years. He participated in Chabad Boston’s annual Grand Menorah lighting for Hanukkah in 2018, standing alongside Governor Charlie Baker. After the Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting in October 2018, the NFL player wore customized cleats that bore the names of the victims and the hashtag “#StrongerThanHate.’’