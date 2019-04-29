Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola partied in Boston, met up with Chris Evans

Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola’s bromance appears to still be going strong.

After a Saturday walk with Edelman’s 2-year-old daughter, Lily, the former Patriots teammates attended Grammy-nominated DJ Clinton Sparks’s sold-out show at Seaport nightclub The Grand. Edelman even joined Sparks, a 39-year-old Dorchester native, in the booth at one point.

Clinton Sparks and Julian Edelman at The Grand. —Photo Credit: Big Night Entertainment Group

“A lot of winners from Boston were heavy in the building,” Sparks wrote on Instagram Sunday afternoon.

Actor Chris Evans, who has been in town to film upcoming Apple TV+ series “Defending Jacob,” also reportedly attended the show with a group of his friends, making sure to visit the multi-time Super Bowl champions at their VIP table.

The Sudbury native and noted Patriots fan had a lot to celebrate, as his new film, “Avengers: Endgame,” was rocking it at the box office. On Sunday, it was reported that the Marvel movie had destroyed the record for biggest opening weekend, taking in an estimated $350 million in domestic ticket sales and $1.2 billion globally.