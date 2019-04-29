Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola partied in Boston, met up with Chris Evans

"A lot of winners from Boston were heavy in the building," DJ Clinton Sparks wrote on Instagram.

Danny Amendola Julian Edelman
Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman with Clinton Sparks at The Grand. –Big Night Entertainment Group
By
1:06 PM

Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola’s bromance appears to still be going strong.

After a Saturday walk with Edelman’s 2-year-old daughter, Lily, the former Patriots teammates attended Grammy-nominated DJ Clinton Sparks’s sold-out show at Seaport nightclub The Grand. Edelman even joined Sparks, a 39-year-old Dorchester native, in the booth at one point.

Clinton Sparks Julian Edelman
Clinton Sparks and Julian Edelman at The Grand. —Photo Credit: Big Night Entertainment Group

“A lot of winners from Boston were heavy in the building,” Sparks wrote on Instagram Sunday afternoon.

Actor Chris Evans, who has been in town to film upcoming Apple TV+ series “Defending Jacob,” also reportedly attended the show with a group of his friends, making sure to visit the multi-time Super Bowl champions at their VIP table.

Advertisement

The Sudbury native and noted Patriots fan had a lot to celebrate, as his new film, “Avengers: Endgame,” was rocking it at the box office. On Sunday, it was reported that the Marvel movie had destroyed the record for biggest opening weekend, taking in an estimated $350 million in domestic ticket sales and $1.2 billion globally.

TOPICS: Celebs Julian Edelman Patriots Chris Evans Nightlife
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Love Letters
Things are falling apart in retirement April 29, 2019 | 9:05 AM
Entertainment
'Avengers: Endgame' obliterates records with $1.2B global opening April 28, 2019 | 11:40 AM
Donnie Wahlberg, Paul Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg
Entertainment
‘Wahlburgers’ picked up for 10th — and final — season April 28, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Model Tales Soares is taken from the catwalk by paramedics after he collapsed during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil,. A statement from organizers said that Soares died after taking ill.
Entertainment
Model in Brazil dies after collapsing on catwalk April 27, 2019 | 9:35 PM
Harry Overly, the chief executive of Sun-Maid, wanted to change the raisin industry for the better. He got more than he bargained for.
Food
The unbelievable raisin drama happening in California April 27, 2019 | 1:07 PM
British actor Idris Elba, right, arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.
Entertainment
Idris Elba marries model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco April 27, 2019 | 9:17 AM
Lifestyle
Amy Poehler talks politics ahead of ‘Wine Country’ premiere on Netflix April 26, 2019 | 5:06 PM
James Holzhauer.
TV
What it's like to lose to unstoppable 'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer April 26, 2019 | 2:51 PM
Julianne Moore
Entertainment
At Coolidge award event, Oscar-winner Julianne Moore reflects on roles and her years in Boston April 26, 2019 | 12:56 PM
Love Letters
They say I date like a guy April 26, 2019 | 9:04 AM
Entertainment
Watch Taylor Swift's brand-new music video for 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco April 26, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow at the Frederique Constant Launch Party in London on June 21, 2018.
Lifestyle
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop lands on Nantucket next month April 25, 2019 | 6:46 PM
Aly Raisman on the cover of 'The Improper Bostonian.'
Media
'It was nice just to tell interesting stories about interesting people in the city' April 25, 2019 | 5:35 PM
Linda Holliday and Rob Gronkowski dancing to the Flutie Brothers Band
Lifestyle
Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday honored by breast cancer foundation — and Gronk and Camille Kostek celebrated April 25, 2019 | 12:06 PM
Music
New Prince album featuring unreleased demos out in June April 25, 2019 | 11:35 AM
improper bostonian closing
Media
'After nearly 28 years in business, we are closing The Improper Bostonian effective today' April 25, 2019 | 11:33 AM
Lea Seydoux, from left, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig, Naomie Harris and Lashana Lynch during the photo call of the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise Oracabessa, Jamaica on April 25.
Movies
Bond 25 launches in Jamaica, Rami Malek to play villain April 25, 2019 | 11:23 AM
Diane Paulus
Events
Video: A discussion with Diane Paulus, artistic director of the American Repertory Theater April 25, 2019 | 10:01 AM
Bruce Springsteen
Entertainment
Bruce Springsteen readies a Western-style album April 25, 2019 | 9:46 AM
Love Letters
I’ve seen him twice in three years April 25, 2019 | 8:53 AM
The unicorn float from Taiyaki NYC.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend April 25, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
Boston filmmakers win Peabody Award for Lorraine Hansberry documentary April 25, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Movies
'Avengers: Endgame' poised to topple box-office records April 24, 2019 | 5:27 PM
TV
Kardashian clan member Scott Disick gets his own show on E! April 24, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Entertainment
Netflix drops trailer for 'Knock Down the House' documentary, featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez April 24, 2019 | 1:57 PM
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt
Celebs
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger appeared for the first time in public as a couple April 24, 2019 | 1:53 PM
Avengers: Endgame
Entertainment
Critics have a *lot* to say about 'Avengers: Endgame' April 24, 2019 | 12:31 PM
Celebs
Britney Spears assures fans 'all is well' amid rumors she's being held against her will April 24, 2019 | 12:17 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Is an open office plan right for my organization? Elaine Varelas explores the ins and outs of office design April 24, 2019 | 10:07 AM
Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely
Entertainment
‘Avengers: Endgame’ screenwriters will talk storytelling in Boston April 24, 2019 | 10:02 AM