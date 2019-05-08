Camille Kostek is a 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model

Camille Kostek posing on Kangaroo Island in Australia for the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, on sale now. —Josephine Clough/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek’s star keeps rising.

The former Patriots cheerleader and current girlfriend of former Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski landed a coveted spot on the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the magazine announced on Wednesday. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit released three separate covers for its 2019 issue, with US National Women’s Soccer Team star Alex Morgan and supermodel, media mogul, and entrepreneur Tyra Banks gracing the other two covers, respectively.

In March 2018, the magazine announced that Kostek was one of two winners of its inaugural SI Swim Search contest, earning her a spot in the 2019 Swimsuit Issue.

SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day noted Kostek’s swift rise from contest winner to cover star in an article announcing Kostek as a cover model.

“A short year ago, Camille Kostek was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search hopeful, vying for a coveted rookie spot in the 2019 issue,” Day wrote. “Today, an image from the first shoot of her career graces the cover. Homegrown in every sense of the world, it’s been incredible to watch Camille come into her own in this space and use her influence to address some of the trappings that come with being a public personality.”

In an appearance on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America” promoting the news, Kostek said she was completely shocked to be a cover model so early in her career.

“Listen, I am one to be the biggest blabbermouth ever,” Kostek said, “and this is something that has left me shaking in my shoes and speechless like I’ve never been before.”

Kostek also made sure to give Gronkowski a shout-out during the interview.

“He’s watching,” Kostek said, waving to the camera. “Hey, baby!”

