Camille Kostek is a 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model

The news left Kostek "shaking in my shoes and speechless like I've never been before."

By
12:14 PM
Camille Kostek posing on Kangaroo Island in Australia for the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, on sale now. —Josephine Clough/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek’s star keeps rising.

The former Patriots cheerleader and current girlfriend of former Pats tight end Rob Gronkowski landed a coveted spot on the cover of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the magazine announced on Wednesday. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit released three separate covers for its 2019 issue, with US National Women’s Soccer Team star Alex Morgan and supermodel, media mogul, and entrepreneur Tyra Banks gracing the other two covers, respectively.

In March 2018, the magazine announced that Kostek was one of two winners of its inaugural SI Swim Search contest, earning her a spot in the 2019 Swimsuit Issue.

SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day noted Kostek’s swift rise from contest winner to cover star in an article announcing Kostek as a cover model.

Advertisement

“A short year ago, Camille Kostek was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search hopeful, vying for a coveted rookie spot in the 2019 issue,” Day wrote. “Today, an image from the first shoot of her career graces the cover. Homegrown in every sense of the world, it’s been incredible to watch Camille come into her own in this space and use her influence to address some of the trappings that come with being a public personality.”

In an appearance on Wednesday’s “Good Morning America” promoting the news, Kostek said she was completely shocked to be a cover model so early in her career.

“Listen, I am one to be the biggest blabbermouth ever,” Kostek said, “and this is something that has left me shaking in my shoes and speechless like I’ve never been before.”

Kostek also made sure to give Gronkowski a shout-out during the interview.

“He’s watching,” Kostek said, waving to the camera. “Hey, baby!”

Camille Kostek posing on Kangaroo Island in Australia during a photo shoot for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, on sale now. —Josephine Clough/Sports Illustrated
Camille Kostek posing on Kangaroo Island in Australia during a photo shoot for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, on sale now. —Josephine Clough/Sports Illustrated
TOPICS: Celebs Patriots Rob Gronkowski Media
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Love Letters
I want to move. He doesn’t. May 8, 2019 | 9:07 AM
Entertainment
Hello, Archie! Meghan and Harry name son Archie Harrison May 8, 2019 | 8:20 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Can I rescind a job offer? Elaine Varelas weighs in May 8, 2019 | 8:10 AM
Arts
Diane Paulus-directed '1776' bound for Broadway May 7, 2019 | 7:42 PM
Lifestyle
Margaret Atwood talks about 'The Handmaid's Tale' opera and why the dystopian classic still resonates May 7, 2019 | 7:34 PM
Entertainment
Neil Diamond led a restaurant in a 'Sweet Caroline' sing-along May 7, 2019 | 2:04 PM
CHVRCHES will perform at Boston Calling 2019.
Music
Here are the set times for Boston Calling 2019 May 7, 2019 | 11:16 AM
Love Letters
Is it possible to overcome a 17-hour time difference? May 7, 2019 | 7:51 AM
Brenda Cassellius
Lifestyle
9 notable, Boston-area women share advice from their mothers May 7, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Cardi B
Entertainment
Celebs tried to out-camp each other at a wild Met Gala May 6, 2019 | 11:47 PM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
Fashion
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen coordinated for the Met Gala red carpet May 6, 2019 | 9:36 PM
Celebs
Comedian Amy Schumer welcomes her own 'royal baby' May 6, 2019 | 6:13 PM
Chris Evans.
Entertainment
Here's how you can be an extra in Chris Evans' upcoming show 'Defending Jacob' May 6, 2019 | 3:56 PM
Celebs
Chris Evans went to his 20-year high school reunion this past weekend May 6, 2019 | 3:41 PM
Entertainment
Did you spot the coffee cup in Sunday's 'Game of Thrones' scene? May 6, 2019 | 12:35 PM
Diablo Cody (book), Alanis Morissette (Music and Lyrics), Diane Paulus (Director), and Tom Kitt (Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements) at Opening Night.
Entertainment
‘Jagged Little Pill’ gets Broadway premiere date May 6, 2019 | 11:42 AM
Entertainment
Writers leave ‘Magic Mike The Musical’ due to creative differences May 6, 2019 | 11:40 AM
John Oliver discusses lethal injections on the May 5, 2019 episode of HBO's 'Last Week Tonight.'
Entertainment
John Oliver calls out the 'brutal' and 'horrifying' practice of lethal injection May 6, 2019 | 10:13 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco on Monday, Feb. 25
Celebs
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, just gave birth to a boy May 6, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Entertainment
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's Emmy Award comes with an ovation May 6, 2019 | 9:51 AM
Media
CBS News names new evening anchor, revamps morning show May 6, 2019 | 9:40 AM
Entertainment
Yale historian wins Parkman Prize for Frederick Douglass bio May 6, 2019 | 9:36 AM
Stephen King with 826 Boston students Victor Tejada, Cristian Dubon-Solis, Robentina Valeus.
Celebs
Stephen King offers encouragement to young writers at 826 Boston gala May 6, 2019 | 9:25 AM
Nancy Pelosi and Joe Milano
Celebs
Nancy Pelosi grabbed dinner Thursday at Union Oyster House May 6, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Andrew McCabe will give the keynote speech at the Evan Lawson Filmmakers’ Brunch on the last day of the festival.
Entertainment
Provincetown International Film Festival announces 2019 lineup May 6, 2019 | 9:15 AM
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novack at an Oscars party in February.
Celebs
B.J. Novak and Mindy Kaling are ‘like family’ May 6, 2019 | 9:12 AM
Love Letters
His ex sends him texts and videos May 6, 2019 | 8:36 AM
Entertainment
'Avengers Endgame' nears global record with over $2 billion May 5, 2019 | 12:13 PM
screenshot
TV
Video: Adam Sandler honors Chris Farley on 'SNL' May 5, 2019 | 11:44 AM
snl screenshot
TV
Video: 'SNL' takes on Elizabeth Warren's college debt forgiveness proposal May 5, 2019 | 8:11 AM