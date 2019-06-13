Here are 11 celebrities who were at TD Garden for Game 7
The Bruins may have lost, but these famous faces look like they had a good time.
On Wednesday night, the Bruins fell to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. It was a tough night for Boston sports fans, but it was still a good evening for celebrity-spotting at TD Garden. Scroll on to see which familiar faces were seen in the stands when the hockey teams went head-to-head.
Andy Cohen — TV host
Gotta give @Andy credit. He's braving the Boston crowd for #Game7. #StanleyCup Confidential pic.twitter.com/G66tvjdlTF
— NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2019
Tom Colicchio — celebrity chef
Game time pic.twitter.com/1XsyTTqcwz
— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) June 13, 2019
Julian Edelman
Rob Gronkowski
GRONK IN THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/2FejfAby1L
— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 13, 2019
Camille Kostek and Aly Raisman
Robert Kraft
#Patriots owner Robert Kraft is on hand for game one of the #StanleyCupFinal.#Bruins. pic.twitter.com/THiV5qOdVt
— Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) May 28, 2019
John Krasinski and David Denman — ‘The Office’
Denis Leary
Curt Schilling
It’s about to get real pic.twitter.com/zCiuSgKLN0
— Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) June 13, 2019