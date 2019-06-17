The Jonas Brothers and Sophie Turner joined Priyanka Chopra to celebrate her mom’s birthday in Boston

A “Game of Thrones” actress, a Bollywood superstar, and a boy band walk into a bar.

It may sound like the setup to a bad joke, but that’s exactly what happened in Boston on Sunday.

Pop group The Jonas Brothers (Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas), actress Sophie Turner, and actress Priyanka Chopra stopped by South End bar-restaurant The Beehive to celebrate the 61st birthday of Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. The celebration was a family affair, as Nick and Priyanka wedded in December 2018, while Joe and Sophie tied the knot at a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May.

The party of 25 ordered everything off the restaurant’s dinner menu, snacking on dishes like tuna tartare and grilled skirt steak, then later sang happy birthday to Madhu and danced to music from local blues band Bruce Bears late into the evening.

The Jonas Brothers performed at KISS 108’s annual Kiss Concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield earlier in the day, where People reported that Priyanka watched from backstage.

Priyanka, who spent a year living in Newton when she was in 11th grade, posted a photo of her and her mother late Sunday night on Instagram.

“Best birthday girl ever,” she wrote. “@madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock.”

Madhu, meanwhile, posted a photo on her own Instagram of her, Priyanka, and Nick.

“A memorable birthday in Boston,” Madhu wrote. “Thank you family.”