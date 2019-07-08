Camille Kostek and Gronk spent the Fourth of July on Lake Winnipesaukee

The couple enjoyed "fresh air, bare feet, good company, and sports on and off the water."

Rob Gronkowski, left, and Camille Kostek arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Rob Gronkowski, left, and Camille Kostek arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. –Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
By
July 8, 2019

For Rob Gronkowski, retirement doesn’t look too shabby. The former Patriots player and his girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, took to the waters of Lake Winnipesakee for the Fourth of July holiday.

Kostek shared a black-and-white photo of the couple sitting on a boat in the summer sun.

“fresh air, bare feet, good company, and sports on and off the water was our favorite way to celebrate living in the land of the free and the home of the brave #fourthofjuly ♥️💙🌲🚤⛰🌊🤸🏼‍♀️💥,” she captioned the post.

TOPICS: Celebs Rob Gronkowski Camille Kostek Fourth of July New Hampshire Sports Patriots
Halle Bailey Little Mermaid
Entertainment
‘Ariel...is a mermaid’: Disney network defends casting black actress in live-action remake of 'Little Mermaid' July 9, 2019 | 2:22 PM
Entertainment
A Netflix drama filmed in Mass. just got renewed for season 2 July 9, 2019 | 1:41 PM
Love Letters
I fell for him and ‘never got back up’ July 9, 2019 | 8:40 AM
Celebs
This Rolling Stone spent Monday relaxing at Boston's Frog Pond July 8, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Mindy Kaling for Glamour
Entertainment
Mindy Kaling shares bikini photos, body-positive message on Instagram July 8, 2019 | 5:15 PM
A group photo taken on the Kennedy estate in Hyannis Port, Mass.
Celebs
Chris Pratt visited the Kennedy estate for the family's Fourth of July celebration July 8, 2019 | 2:13 PM
Love Letters
I’m not used to a stable relationship July 8, 2019 | 8:39 AM
Music
Stevie Wonder says he's getting a kidney transplant in the fall July 7, 2019 | 8:02 PM
Movies
'Spider-Man' soars with $185.1 million over six-day holiday weekend July 7, 2019 | 6:30 PM
Joe Keery Stranger Things
Entertainment
10 TV shows Bostonians should know about right now July 7, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
Royal baby Archie christened at private Windsor ceremony July 6, 2019 | 12:07 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court in Nantucket, Mass. A young man who says Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor. Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the man, announced in an email Friday, July 5, that the suit filed June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Celebs
Kevin Spacey accuser drops lawsuit against actor July 5, 2019 | 10:46 AM
2019 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular over the Charles River from the roof of Boston University Questrom School of Business.
Local
10 mesmerizing photos from Boston's 2019 Fourth of July fireworks show July 4, 2019 | 11:49 PM
Members of the Middlesex County Volunteers fifes & drums watch as confetti falls after the reading of Declaration of Independence at the Old State House.
Events
Watch the Declaration of Independence reading at the Old State House July 4, 2019 | 1:44 PM
Samuel Adams beer signage is displayed outside the entrance of Boston Beer Co.'s Samuel Adams Brewery in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., on Friday Feb. 17, 2012. Boston Beer Co. will announce its 4th quarter earnings on Feb. 22. Photographer: Scott Eisen/Bloomberg
Beer
For the first time in decades, Sam Summer’s recipe is changing July 4, 2019 | 5:00 AM
The many faces of comic actor Arte Johnson of "Rowan and Martin's Laugh-In" are seen, March 1969. (AP Photo)
Obituaries
Arte Johnson, 'very interesting' comedian on 'Laugh-In,' dies at 90 July 3, 2019 | 10:35 PM
Fashion
A 'Curse of the Bambino'-inspired sneaker is going on sale Friday July 3, 2019 | 9:05 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Think twice before disparaging your workplace on social media. Elaine Varelas explains how it could affect your severance and your job search July 3, 2019 | 11:20 AM
People lie on confetti after the Independence Day celebrations near the Hatch Shell along the Charles River Esplanade.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this Fourth of July weekend July 3, 2019 | 10:01 AM
Entertainment
'If you love ‘Stranger Things,’ we think you’ll find season three to be the best of the bunch' July 3, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Love Letters
Some days I feel like I’m his mother July 3, 2019 | 3:29 AM
Knives Out full cast
Arts
Watch the first trailer for 'Knives Out,' a murder mystery movie filmed in Mass. starring Chris Evans July 2, 2019 | 11:17 AM
Lifestyle
Want to hike this summer? 5 expert tips for climbing Mount Washington July 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Love Letters
‘I can’t understand the silence’ July 2, 2019 | 3:35 AM
Entertainment
Academy welcomes 842 new members, half of them women July 1, 2019 | 5:17 PM
9-12-2013 Quincy, Mass 450 guests attended Seventh Annual Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame Lucheon held at the Boston Marriot Quincy Hotel. L. to R. are Hall of Fame Loren Owens, Peter Smyh CEO of Greater Media and Hall of Fame Wally Brine they are hosts of the Loren Owens and Wally Brine Show on 105.7 FM Globe photo by Bill Brett
Media
A Boston radio fixture is off the air after nearly four decades July 1, 2019 | 3:21 PM
Entertainment
The first trailer for Mindy Kaling's 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' is here July 1, 2019 | 1:27 PM
Entertainment
'We really wanted to present the case in a way that you became her jury' July 1, 2019 | 6:07 AM
Music
16 can’t-miss concerts in Boston this July July 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Love Letters
He saved himself for me July 1, 2019 | 4:44 AM