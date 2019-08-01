Camille Kostek weighed in on whether Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement

"If he wanted to go back, I would support him."

Rob Gronkowski, left, and Camille Kostek arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek arrive at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. –Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
By
3:42 PM

Related Links

Could Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski make a simultaneous return to the Patriots?

In an interview with Fox News, the former Patriots cheerleader and longtime Gronk girlfriend said that she and the retired Patriots tight end have joked about retaking the field together as cheerleader and player.

“For the Patriots, you can be a cheerleader for four years,” Kostek said. “They can be four consecutive years. You can do two years and take a break, and then come back for two more years. I’ve actually only completed two years, two seasons with the Patriots cheerleading team. So I always joke with Rob and say, ‘You know, I could go back anytime and audition.’

Advertisement

“I’m not, but technically I could,” Kostek continued. “There have been times that we’ve joked around and I have said, ‘You could go back and play football, for the Patriots, and I could go back and be a Patriots cheerleader.'”

While Kostek made clear that she was only joking about rejoining the Patriots cheerleading squad, she did leave the door slightly ajar for a possible return to the football field for Gronkowski.

“As of right now, Rob has retired, but he’s got a mind of his own and a life of his own,” Kostek said. “So if he wanted to go back, I would support him. But now, I support him taking a break and doing what’s best for his body.”

Kostek was named a cover model for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, a dream Kostek said she had been pursuing since she was 15 years old. Now, the longtime dancer has a new mission: Landing a role on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“As a dancer and a fan, I’ve always loved watching that show,” Kostek said of the long-running ABC competition series. “The only way to get on it was to be a star first. Now that I have the title of cover model, I think it has allowed me to have a claim to dance with the stars now. That’s my next goal.”

TOPICS: Celebs Camille Kostek Rob Gronkowski Patriots
Celebs
Is Tom Brady house-hunting in Connecticut and New Jersey? August 1, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Love Letters
My ex started dating someone he met through me August 1, 2019 | 8:59 AM
Singer Shawn Mendes performs on July 17, 2017.
Music
15 can’t-miss concerts in Boston this August August 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
The Roaring Twenties Lawn Party at Castle Hill at the Crane Estate.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend August 1, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Paul Wahlberg, Jim Wahlberg, and Bobby Orr.
Entertainment
The most memorable celebrity cameos in 'Wahlburgers' history July 31, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Entertainment
HBO Max is adapting a Boston-born author's fantasy epic 'Circe' July 31, 2019 | 10:27 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Does my potential employer help grow their employees? Elaine Varelas provides guidance on how to find out July 31, 2019 | 10:15 AM
Love Letters
I’m nervous about starting a second relationship July 31, 2019 | 7:57 AM
Lifestyle
The 31 best things to do around Boston in August July 31, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Jack Huang, Ernie Boch Jr. and Sarah Ferguson during a party at Boch Jr.'s Norwood home.
Celebs
Ernie Boch Jr. gave the Duchess of York the royal treatment at his mansion this weekend July 30, 2019 | 5:07 PM
Entertainment
The Wahlbergs reveal how 'Wahlburgers' TV show 'rebuilt our family' July 30, 2019 | 3:27 PM
Love Letters
I met a cosplayer on Instagram – but he’s far away July 30, 2019 | 8:04 AM
Entertainment
16-year-old Fortnite world champ wins $3 million July 29, 2019 | 9:05 PM
BJ Novak, the actor and writer, at his home in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
B.J. Novak sets FX pilot with 'Booksmart,' 'Lady Bird' stars July 29, 2019 | 8:12 PM
Joe Keery and Ryan Reynolds.
Entertainment
Ryan Reynolds bids farewell to Boston on Instagram after wrapping 'Free Guy' filming July 29, 2019 | 1:12 PM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
World
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, guest-edits British Vogue, revealing women she admires July 29, 2019 | 10:27 AM
Love Letters
She doesn’t want to hurt his feelings July 29, 2019 | 9:03 AM
Anne Hathaway, right, and her husband Adam Shulman at a ceremony honoring Hathaway with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 9.
Entertainment
Anne Hathaway opens up about fertility struggles July 28, 2019 | 5:13 PM
Entertainment
It's Shark Week. Here's what's on deck for the Discovery mega-marathon July 28, 2019 | 1:18 PM
Entertainment
Julian Edelman has a new position: movie critic July 27, 2019 | 12:08 PM
Mark Wahlberg waves as he arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Movies
Mark Wahlberg starring in real-life dog saga 'Arthur the King' July 27, 2019 | 9:11 AM
Beer
6 expert tips for reading a beer label July 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
Uzo Aduba ran the Boston Marathon, and she plans to do another July 26, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Hubie Halloween Adam Sandler Netflix
Entertainment
Keep an eye out for these celebs filming Adam Sandler's 'Hubie Halloween' July 26, 2019 | 2:45 PM
Love Letters
Should I move to close the distance? July 26, 2019 | 8:18 AM
Good Will Hunting
Entertainment
What Casey Affleck had to say about Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's new movie July 25, 2019 | 1:41 PM
Commentary
‘Like the world’s least cooperative audiobook’: Late-night comics took a crack at Mueller’s testimony July 25, 2019 | 1:17 PM
Love Letters
I’m leaving in eight months July 25, 2019 | 8:46 AM
Deborah Barrett-Cutulle works on her sculpture during the Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend July 25, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Rutger Hauer at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 19, 2013.
Entertainment
Actor Rutger Hauer, of 'Blade Runner' fame, has died at 75 July 24, 2019 | 5:55 PM