Gisele Bundchen calls Tom Brady ‘avocado to my toast’ in birthday Instagram

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turned 42 on Saturday, and to mark the occasion, model Gisele Bündchen posted a loving Instagram tribute to her husband.

“Happy birthday love of my lifeeey,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram, adding the same message in Portuguese below. “Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you!”

Her post included photos of the pair, along with their children. The Super Bowl champ has two children, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4, with wife Bündchen, and one son, Jack, 9, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Brady was quick to respond with hearts and heart-eyes emojis, adding, “Te amo mamai. I am the lucky one!!!! I love my family.”

The New England super couple made headlines earlier this week when the New York Post reported they’re house-hunting outside of New York City, including in Greenwich, Conn., and Alpine, N.J. They’ve owned several high-profile homes over the years, including a resplendent $25 million pad in Tribeca.