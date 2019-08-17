‘Happy birthday, Donnie Wahlberg,’ says Internet

The Dorchester-bred New Kids on the Block member turned 50 on Saturday.

Donnie Wahlberg turned 50 on Saturday.
Donnie Wahlberg turned 50 on Saturday. –Handout
SHARE TWEET
By
Isaac Feldberg
12:42 PM

Donnie Wahlberg turned 50 – or “40 again for the 10th time,” as the musician/actor put it – on Saturday.

And to celebrate the occasion, everyone from Wahlberg’s New Kids on the Block bandmates to his wife Jenny McCarthy chimed in to send birthday wishes.

The hashtags #HappyBirthdayDonnie and #BHLove (referring to Blockheads, the official nickname given to NKOB super-fans) were even trending on Twitter. Official accounts for NKOB and Wahlberg’s CBS series “Blue Bloods” posted tributes.

NKOB member Danny Wood tweeted that Wahlberg was his “life-long” best friend, sharing photos of the pair on stage performing together. “Enjoy #50,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Tweeted NKOB’s Jonathan Knight: “It’s official 3 out of 5 NKOTB members are now 50!!!! Depending on your time zone!”

David Wild, music critic and contributing editor for Rolling Stone, also sent his best. “Happy Birthday to a wonderful guy I have known and loved since at least one of us was a Kid,” he wrote in a tweet that Wahlberg later favorited.

Wahlberg’s wife, former “View” host Jenny McCarthy, is reportedly plotting a massive birthday bash for her husband’s big 5-0.

“I’ll be paying this party off until I’m 90. Truly,” McCarthy told Us and other reporters at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party in Los Angeles on Aug. 7. “I’m going as far as I can without filing for bankruptcy. I wanted to give him, like, the greatest party ever because he’s been the most wonderful human being — not only with me but with everyone he knows.”

McCarthy, 46, wedded Wahlberg in 2014; the pair will mark the fifth anniversary of their nuptials on Aug. 31.

“I couldn’t afford to get, like, his greatest band ever, but there’s other people that he loves that will be showing up, and then I might or might not be doing something,” McCarthy added of her plans for Saturday, teasing that her surprise will be similar to “jumping out of a cake.”  

Advertisement

Wahlberg got ahead of all the social-media well wishes, posting a tweet in which he expressed “how #thankful [he is] to [his] “Blockhead/NK Familia.”

Added the actor: “You mean so much to me. I don’t know what I’d do without you in my life but I’m glad I’ll never have to find out. You’re stuck for me forever. #LoveEternal.”

TOPICS: Celebs Donnie Wahlberg
TV
Michelle Carter case to become true-crime drama series August 17, 2019 | 8:00 AM
names
Backstreet Boys seal couple’s engagement at wild Boston afterparty August 17, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Names
HBO sets ‘Mrs. Fletcher,’ from Mass. author Tom Perrotta, for October bow August 17, 2019 | 8:00 AM
TV
Cambridge author talks ‘One of Us Is Lying’ after NBCUniversal orders murder mystery to pilot August 17, 2019 | 8:00 AM
In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2009 file photo, Peter Fonda, poses atop a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Glendale, Calif.
Obituary
'Easy Rider' star, 1960s swashbuckler Peter Fonda dies at 79 August 16, 2019 | 9:21 PM
Travel
A hotel promising 'affordable luxury for the people' just opened in downtown Boston August 16, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Love Letters
Should I start hooking up with my ex again? August 16, 2019 | 8:49 AM
An aerial shot of the Boston Common and Public Garden.
Lifestyle
Boston Common is undergoing a $28 million renovation, and the city wants your input August 15, 2019 | 10:33 PM
Innovation
HubWeek has found a new home August 15, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Love Letters
I think I’m about to get dumped August 15, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Music group Jonas Brothers performs at BLI Summer Jam 2019 at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June, 14, 2019 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Music
A few of these shows are coming up soon. August 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
A bartender serves beer at Brew at the Zoo at Franklin Park Zoo.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend August 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
Denis Leary is making his long-awaited return to television August 14, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
"Can I come too?" Elaine Varelas explores collegial relationships and after-hours outings August 14, 2019 | 9:36 AM
Love Letters
‘I’m thinking of handing him a note’ August 14, 2019 | 8:54 AM
FILE - In this July 14, 2014, file photo, Todd Chrisley attends the NBC 2014 Summer TCA at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, indicted reality television star Chrisley on tax evasion and other charges. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
TV
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion August 13, 2019 | 10:05 PM
Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen in Columbia Pictures’ LITTLE WOMEN.
Movies
The first ‘Little Women’ trailer hints at an impressive adaptation of the classic novel August 13, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Love Letters
She chose me as a wedding date August 13, 2019 | 9:06 AM
A dog taking a class at MSPCA-Angell.
Animals
How to deal when your dog is terrorizing the neighborhood August 13, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
Video: Apple TV releases teaser trailer for 'The Morning Show' August 12, 2019 | 11:44 AM
Love Letters
I’m wondering if he’s ready for more August 12, 2019 | 8:53 AM
Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong’s charity the Lance Armstrong Foundation coined the popular term, “Livestrong.’’ In 1996, Armstrong was diagnosed with testicular cancer but went into remission and went to start the cancer advocacy organization in 1997.
Celebs
Lance Armstrong says he dropped Mike Pence on Nantucket bike trail August 11, 2019 | 12:16 PM
U.S. President Barack Obama goes to lunch at Nancy's Restaurant while vacationing on Martha's Vineyard with his family August 2010.
Lifestyle
Obama laying low during his annual Martha’s Vineyard visit August 11, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Entertainment
Jake Gyllenhaal took his French model girlfriend to Martha's Vineyard August 11, 2019 | 11:09 AM
Entertainment
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after less than a year of marriage August 10, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Entertainment
Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt' after Trump tweets, mass shootings August 10, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Cousin Stizz on the steps of his Dorchester home in September, 2015.
Music
Cousin Stizz has a new album out next week August 10, 2019 | 12:05 PM
NAMES
Framingham’s Andrea Berloff talks about making her ‘big shot’ directorial debut on ‘The Kitchen’ August 10, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Bottles
It’s Naturday, I’m not in love August 10, 2019 | 5:00 AM
John Cena celebrated his win during Wrestlemania XXX in 2014 in New Orleans.
WWE
WWE's SummerSlam Week is coming to Boston next summer August 9, 2019 | 9:32 PM