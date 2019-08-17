‘Happy birthday, Donnie Wahlberg,’ says Internet

Donnie Wahlberg turned 50 – or “40 again for the 10th time,” as the musician/actor put it – on Saturday.

And to celebrate the occasion, everyone from Wahlberg’s New Kids on the Block bandmates to his wife Jenny McCarthy chimed in to send birthday wishes.

The hashtags #HappyBirthdayDonnie and #BHLove (referring to Blockheads, the official nickname given to NKOB super-fans) were even trending on Twitter. Official accounts for NKOB and Wahlberg’s CBS series “Blue Bloods” posted tributes.

Give it up for this guy! It’s @DonnieWahlberg’s birthday today. Let’s shower him with as much #BHLove as there is confetti in this picture! 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/By1sI4gQC3 — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) August 17, 2019

NKOB member Danny Wood tweeted that Wahlberg was his “life-long” best friend, sharing photos of the pair on stage performing together. “Enjoy #50,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Tweeted NKOB’s Jonathan Knight: “It’s official 3 out of 5 NKOTB members are now 50!!!! Depending on your time zone!”

It’s official 3 out of 5 NKOTB members are now 50!!!! Depending on your time zone! Happy Birthday @DonnieWahlberg I love you! — Jonathan Knight-Rodr (@JonathanRKnight) August 17, 2019

David Wild, music critic and contributing editor for Rolling Stone, also sent his best. “Happy Birthday to a wonderful guy I have known and loved since at least one of us was a Kid,” he wrote in a tweet that Wahlberg later favorited.

Happy Birthday to a wonderful guy I have known and loved since at least one of us was a Kid, ⁦@DonnieWahlberg⁩. #HappyBirthdayDonnie pic.twitter.com/LaWuM3Ps1o — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) August 17, 2019

Wahlberg’s wife, former “View” host Jenny McCarthy, is reportedly plotting a massive birthday bash for her husband’s big 5-0.

“I’ll be paying this party off until I’m 90. Truly,” McCarthy told Us and other reporters at the FOX Summer TCA All-Star Party in Los Angeles on Aug. 7. “I’m going as far as I can without filing for bankruptcy. I wanted to give him, like, the greatest party ever because he’s been the most wonderful human being — not only with me but with everyone he knows.”

McCarthy, 46, wedded Wahlberg in 2014; the pair will mark the fifth anniversary of their nuptials on Aug. 31.

“I couldn’t afford to get, like, his greatest band ever, but there’s other people that he loves that will be showing up, and then I might or might not be doing something,” McCarthy added of her plans for Saturday, teasing that her surprise will be similar to “jumping out of a cake.”

Advertisement

Wahlberg got ahead of all the social-media well wishes, posting a tweet in which he expressed “how #thankful [he is] to [his] “Blockhead/NK Familia.”

Added the actor: “You mean so much to me. I don’t know what I’d do without you in my life but I’m glad I’ll never have to find out. You’re stuck for me forever. #LoveEternal.”