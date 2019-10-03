Two Boston sports legends hung out at a North End restaurant on Wednesday night

Legends.

By
October 3, 2019

The night before the Bruins kick off the 2019-20 season against the Dallas Stars, a B’s legend hosted another famous Boston sports figure for dinner.

Former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe posted a photo on Instagram posing with Ray Bourque at the Hall of Fame defenseman’s restaurant, Tresca.

“Fun night in the North End tonight with a Boston legend Ray Bourque!!,” Bledsoe wrote, standing next to Bourque and Tresca chef/co-owner Rich Ansara. “His place, Tresca, is one of the best!”

Bledsoe also grasped a wine glass in the photo, which is appropriate given the former signal caller’s post-NFL career: He’s the owner of Doubleback Winery, which he opened in 2018 with his wife, Maura, in his hometown of Walla Walla, Washington.

“As luck would have it, while I was playing football, my hometown where I grew up became recognized as one of the great wine-grape growing regions of the world,” Bledsoe told Boston.com in 2018. “It allowed me to start the business in a familiar place I know and love.”

