Mark Wahlberg’s son sports incredibly rare and expensive pair of Wahlburgers sneakers at Celtics game

Want a pair? They'll likely cost you five figures.

Actor Mark Wahlberg watches an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Actor Mark Wahlberg and his son Brendan watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. –AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
By
Staff Writer
February 24, 2020

Mark Wahlberg is a certified sneakerhead. Way back in 2015, his collection featured more than 100 pairs of kicks and had an estimated value of around $100,000.

Apparently, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Wahlberg and his son Brendan sat courtside at the Staples Center on Sunday as the Boston Celtics lost 114-112 to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Brendan sported a pair of rare Air Jordan 4 Wahlburgers sneakers.

The green and black Jordan 4s, which feature a Wahlburgers W on the tongue, were first manufactured in 2018 and have never been sold in stores. However, Wahlberg has shown off pairs of his signature shoes given to family and friends on Instagram, and also gave away 30 pairs through a raffle to benefit those affected by the California wildfires. The only pair to ever be sold through online sneaker marketplace StockX went for $11,000, and the current asking prices for pairs range from $15,944 to $35,000.

Brendan has become a regular fixture on his father’s Instagram as of late, with the actor sharing photos and videos of the pair watching the Super Bowl, hanging around the house, and even getting in a workout.

