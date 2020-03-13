Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share optimistic coronavirus update

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared an update on their health, a day after announcing they have the coronavirus. –Tom Hanks via Twitter
SHARE TWEET 2 COMMENTS
By
Allyson Chiu,
The Washington Post
March 13, 2020 | 9:40 AM

Related Links

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, appeared to be in good spirits Thursday as they provided an update on their health just one day after announcing that they both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In posts shared across his social media pages Thursday night, the Oscar winner projected a sense of calm, telling his several million followers that he and Wilson, both 63, “are taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

“Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” Hanks wrote from Queensland, Australia. “We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.”

Advertisement

The brief notice included a photo of the couple dressed casually in T-shirts and baseball caps looking tired but at ease. Hanks and Wilson are being treated at a hospital in Queensland, the Associated Press reported.

Hanks went on to stress the importance of “following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other” amid the global pandemic that has sickened at least 128,000 people worldwide, causing more than 4,700 deaths.

Even in the face of his serious situation, Hanks concluded the message on a light note.

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” he wrote, quoting one of his most famous lines from the 1992 film “A League of Their Own.”

The good-natured tone of Hanks’ update mirrored the announcement of his diagnosis, which prompted fans to flood social media Wednesday night with prayers and well-wishes for the couple.

On Wednesday, Hanks said he and Wilson had started to feel unwell during their stay in Australia, where the actor is in the preproduction stage of an Elvis Presley biopic.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Advertisement

Hanks and Wilson have been married since 1988, and are the first American celebrities to publicly disclose that they have coronavirus.

Late Thursday, Comedy Central host Trevor Noah joked that when he saw the couple trending on Twitter, he assumed the worst.

“I was so devastated because I thought after 31 years together, they were getting divorced,” Noah said. “And I was like, ‘Oh no,’ and then I clicked on the news and I was like, ‘Oh thank God, they’re getting corona.'”

While Noah’s quips drew raucous laughter from his studio audience, they also caught Wilson’s attention.

“Thank you for the best laugh of the day!!! You’re awesome,” she tweeted, tagging Noah. The host later responded with a cheerful, emoji-laden message of “Get well soon!”

TOPICS: Celebs Coronavirus World Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Love Letters
How do I forgive myself for cheating? March 13, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Coronavirus
John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place Part II' postponed due to coronavirus concerns March 12, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Love Letters
I want my single relatives to find happiness March 12, 2020 | 9:08 AM
US actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson arrive for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus March 11, 2020 | 9:38 PM
Coronavirus
CBS News shutters office after two employees get coronavirus March 11, 2020 | 7:30 PM
Coronavirus
Virus prompts late shows to drop audiences, ‘Survivor’ delay March 11, 2020 | 7:21 PM
The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, will be closed through TK. Above, a gallery photo from March 12, 2020.
Coronavirus
A flurry of museums and cultural institutions just announced closures March 11, 2020 | 2:43 PM
TV
Stephen Colbert introduces the world to 'Boston Hand Sanitizer' on 'Late Show' March 11, 2020 | 12:05 PM
Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse last month.
Harvey Weinstein
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults March 11, 2020 | 12:01 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Executive coaching: Is it a fix-it or development situation? Elaine Varelas offers her perspective March 11, 2020 | 9:51 AM
Love Letters
He changed his mind about long-distance March 11, 2020 | 9:02 AM
'Wahl Street'
HBO is making a Mark Wahlberg series called 'Wahl Street' March 10, 2020 | 4:17 PM
Chris Evans
Chris Evans could star in a new Bermuda Triangle action-adventure movie March 10, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Alex Trebek speaks in Hershey, Pennsylvania in 2018.
CORONAVIRUS
'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' to tape without audiences because of coronavirus March 10, 2020 | 12:32 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest John Krasinski during Monday's March 9, 2020 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
John Krasinski
Watch John Krasinski teach Stephen Colbert a Boston accent March 10, 2020 | 9:07 AM
Love Letters
She’s in a long-distance open relationship March 10, 2020 | 9:05 AM
A girl gekd her green crown while sitting on her father's shoulders during the first St. Patrick's Day street parade in downtown Bucharest on March 17.
St. Patrick's Day
What's the best way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Boston? March 10, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck reveals the performance he's 'most proud of' in his career March 9, 2020 | 2:13 PM
John Krasinski
John Krasinski will host 'Saturday Night Live' March 9, 2020 | 1:42 PM
The Black Rose in Boston.
Lifestyle
What Boston place or experience makes you feel the most Irish? March 9, 2020 | 1:01 PM
Tom Brady at the TB12 Performance & Recovery Center in Boston on Sept. 17, 2019.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady just launched a production company March 9, 2020 | 12:13 PM
Cuban actress Ana de Armas arrives for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
Celebs
5 things to know about Ana de Armas, the actress linked to Ben Affleck March 9, 2020 | 11:39 AM
A teen gets a free prom dress from Belle of the Ball, 2019
Prom
Is your old prom dress gathering dust? You can give it a second life. March 9, 2020 | 11:12 AM
St. Patrick's Day Parade route in Boston.
St. Paddy's
Here's a map of the St. Patrick's Day Parade route (updated) March 9, 2020 | 11:11 AM
Love Letters
Should we continue this long-distance relationship? March 9, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Movies
Business as usual at North American box office amid virus March 8, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Royal Family
Meghan Markle's International Women's Day message: 'You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life, protect them' March 8, 2020 | 11:53 AM
SNL
Watch: Elizabeth Warren on 'SNL': 'I'm not dead, I'm just in the Senate' March 8, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Entertainment
Despite drama, Megan Thee Stallion happy to release music March 7, 2020 | 12:09 PM
TV
At Sloan, ’Jeopardy!’ champion Ken Jennings dishes on winning tips March 7, 2020 | 9:14 AM