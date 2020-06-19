Twitter is having a field day with Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ coffee

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, “Knives Out” star Ana de Armas, have been paparazzi fixtures during the coronavirus pandemic, much to the internet’s collective delight.

When photographers snapped shots of Affleck accidentally locking himself out of his house, the jokes on Twitter came fast and furious. When gossip hounds spotted Affleck looking like a Batman villain while smoking a cigarette while still wearing his COVID-19 mask, the memes were unstoppable. A stan account dedicated to de Armas mocked the couple for forgetting to wear their masks so often that she blocked it on Twitter. And now, the social media snark army is having a field day with Affleck’s iced coffee.

On Thursday, the aforementioned de Armas fan account posted a series of photos of the couple.

While the tongue-in-cheek caption once again needled the couple for their mask-wearing habits, the internet zeroed in on Affleck’s Dunkin’ coffee — specifically the obscene amount of unmixed sugar, cream, and/or flavor syrup at the bottom of his cup — as its punchline of choice.

Dunkin regulars: How many sugars/creams/flavor pumps is that? 8 sugars, 5 caramel shots with absolutely no mixing? https://t.co/HmBJPkoSI8 pic.twitter.com/6klaGh9cNW — Kevin Slane (@kslane) June 19, 2020

“My God, the amount of sugar and cream in those Dunks cups,” wrote WBUR reporter Ally Jarmanning. Page Six reporter Melissa Minton, meanwhile called the sugary/creamy/syrupy concoction “seriously alarming,” while others said it was “making [them] gag” and “giving [them] anxiety.”

While some were grossed out by Affleck’s drinks, others saw a bit of themselves in the erstwhile Cantabrigian. One user tweeted that they were “Drooling thinking about the congealed, completely unmixed sugar layer,” while others called Affleck “a true New Englander” and a “god damn icon.”

“Affleck dual wielding Dunkin cold brews. I am obligated to stan,” wrote photo editor Alex Q. Arbuckle. “Good night you princes of Maine, you kings of New England.”

Despite living the Hollywood life for decades, Affleck hasn’t forgotten his Massachusetts roots, telling Collider in a 2019 interview that he drinks Dunkin’ daily.

“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day,” Affleck said. “It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”