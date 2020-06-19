Twitter is having a field day with Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ coffee

Photos of Ben Affleck's Dunkin' coffee order were described as "seriously alarming" on Twitter.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 24: Ben Affleck is seen on January 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Ben Affleck is seen with a Dunkin' Donuts coffee on January 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. –BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
June 19, 2020 | 5:07 PM

Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, “Knives Out” star Ana de Armas, have been paparazzi fixtures during the coronavirus pandemic, much to the internet’s collective delight.

When photographers snapped shots of Affleck accidentally locking himself out of his house, the jokes on Twitter came fast and furious. When gossip hounds spotted Affleck looking like a Batman villain while smoking a cigarette while still wearing his COVID-19 mask, the memes were unstoppable. A stan account dedicated to de Armas mocked the couple for forgetting to wear their masks so often that she blocked it on Twitter. And now, the social media snark army is having a field day with Affleck’s iced coffee.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the aforementioned de Armas fan account posted a series of photos of the couple.

While the tongue-in-cheek caption once again needled the couple for their mask-wearing habits, the internet zeroed in on Affleck’s Dunkin’ coffee — specifically the obscene amount of unmixed sugar, cream, and/or flavor syrup at the bottom of his cup — as its punchline of choice.

“My God, the amount of sugar and cream in those Dunks cups,” wrote WBUR reporter Ally Jarmanning. Page Six reporter Melissa Minton, meanwhile called the sugary/creamy/syrupy concoction “seriously alarming,” while others said it was “making [them] gag” and “giving [them] anxiety.”

While some were grossed out by Affleck’s drinks, others saw a bit of themselves in the erstwhile Cantabrigian. One user tweeted that they were “Drooling thinking about the congealed, completely unmixed sugar layer,” while others called Affleck “a true New Englander” and a “god damn icon.”

“Affleck dual wielding Dunkin cold brews. I am obligated to stan,” wrote photo editor Alex Q. Arbuckle. “Good night you princes of Maine, you kings of New England.”

Despite living the Hollywood life for decades, Affleck hasn’t forgotten his Massachusetts roots, telling Collider in a 2019 interview that he drinks Dunkin’ daily.

Advertisement

“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day,” Affleck said. “It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celebs Entertainment Ben Affleck

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Ian Holm
Ian Holm, actor who portrayed Bilbo Baggins in 'The Lord of the Rings,' dies June 19, 2020 | 9:18 AM
Love Letters
He liked her bikini pics on Instagram June 19, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Love Letters
Pandemic breakups are extra hard June 18, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Danny Masterson
'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes June 17, 2020 | 5:50 PM
Love Letters
What’s with all the sexts? June 17, 2020 | 9:05 AM
Boston, MA - 6/10/2020: The vandalized statue of Christopher Columbus in Christopher Columbus Park in the North End neighborhood of Boston, MA on on June 10, 2020. The head of the statue was remover overnight. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter: business coronavirus covid-19
Arts
Here's who should replace the Christopher Columbus statue, according to readers June 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Country music star Garth Brooks performed his first of six shows at the TD Garden in January.
Music
Watch Garth Brooks perform a drive-in movie theater concert at these 3 Massachusetts locations June 16, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Love Letters
I need to spice up my marriage June 16, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Crowds enjoying a concert at Tanglewood.
Music
Tanglewood unveils 2020 online summer music festival lineup June 15, 2020 | 4:35 PM
An Oscar statue stands at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. in 2019.
ACADEMY AWARDS
Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus June 15, 2020 | 2:59 PM
John Oliver.
TV
John Oliver weighed in on the dangers of facial recognition technology June 15, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Love Letters
I thought I’d be in another relationship by now June 15, 2020 | 9:01 AM
The famous orange dinosaur looks over traffic on Route 1 in this September 2016 file photo.
STATUE DEBATE
A petition to replace the Christopher Columbus statue with the Route 1 orange dinosaur is gaining steam, sort of June 14, 2020 | 1:19 PM
Woody Allen comments
'My words were WRONG': Spike Lee issues apology after defending Woody Allen June 14, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Laila Plaster tears up as she shares why she thinks it is important to be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement while participating in a protest and march organized by Beyond New Perspectives, which started in City Hall Plaza and ended with speakers in Boston Common.
Mass. Protests
Photos: Protesters across Mass. took to the streets this weekend to protest police brutality, transgender discrimination June 14, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Arlington's Sarah Kamya created the Little Free Diverse Library Project.
BOOKS
Arlington's Sarah Kamya spearheads Little Free Diverse Library Project June 13, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Maggie Sullivan
Virtual Yearbook
'Good luck in nursing school. We need you more than ever' June 13, 2020 | 2:16 PM
TV
'City on a Hill' creator Chuck MacLean demoted following misconduct inquiry June 13, 2020 | 11:49 AM
J.K. Rowling
Harry Potter fans reimagine their world without its creator June 13, 2020 | 7:45 AM
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II reacts as she looks out during a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday June 13, 2020.
Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth's birthday marked with smaller ceremony June 13, 2020 | 7:17 AM
TV
ABC names Matt James as its first Black 'Bachelor' June 12, 2020 | 8:46 PM
04/17/2019 BOSTON, MA Yaovi Ayeh (cq) of Boston, listened to the Christian Conti Quartet (cq) at Wally's Cafe in Boston. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Music
A historic South End jazz club has raised more than $35,000 for an ambitious new plan during the pandemic June 12, 2020 | 8:00 PM
Entertainment
Live Guide: Your daily guide to the best livestreams, virtual events, and more June 12, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Love Letters
He hasn’t finalized his divorce June 12, 2020 | 9:04 AM
JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP via Getty Images
Arts
Who would you like to see as a statue in Boston? June 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Arts
A Lexington teen sends a clear message in new protest song, 'I'll Walk With You' June 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum perform onstage during day 3 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Music
Country group Lady Antebellum changes name June 11, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Love Letters
I can’t get over this breakup June 11, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Conan O'Brien delivers Harvard University's 2020 graduation speech from his backyard.
Education
5 inspiring graduation speeches from locals to the class of 2020 June 11, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Vivien Leigh, left, and Hattie McDaniel are shown in this undated still photo from a restored copy of the 1939 film 'Gone With the Wind.'
'GONE' GONE
HBO Max removes 'Gone With the Wind,' will add context June 10, 2020 | 10:05 AM