Olivia Culpo is one of the cover models for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Rhode Island native Olivia Culpo is one of three models to be on the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

“I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real,” Culpo wrote on Instagram, shortly after the news was announced Monday.

Along with Culpo, models Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders will also be on this year’s cover. SI is producing four issues, one with the trio and one of each model individually. The featured photos were shot in Bali, Indonesia in November 2019.

“These three women who make up the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue are inherently unique, but a solidarity exists among them in terms of their ambitions, goals and what they stand for,” SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said in the announcement.

In addition to her cover, Culpo shared a second image on Monday that featured a vision board she said she made four years ago. Culpo said she cut out photos from “50 Years of Beautiful,” the SI coffee table book filled with past Swimsuit Issue photographs, and glued her face onto them.

“To anyone who sees this, never stop visualizing and striving for what you want,” Culpo wrote. “Don’t lose hope and remain focused and persistent. Four years ago when I was pasting these images onto a poster board, it was me sitting on the floor with my glue stick and scissors shooting for the stars and it felt completely unattainable. I just hope this can show anyone out there that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it.”

Culpo was also featured in the 2018 and 2019 editions of SI‘s Swimsuit Issue.