Nick Cannon fired by ViacomCBS for ‘hateful speech’ and ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theories’ in recent podcast

US actor Nick Cannon looks on as he joins a Black Lives Matter protest in Times Square over the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on June 7, 2020 in New York. - On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Nick Cannon looks on as he joins a Black Lives Matter protest in Times Square, June 7, 2020, in New York. –BRYAN R. SMITH / AFP via Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Bethonie Butler,
The Washington Post
July 15, 2020 | 1:14 PM

Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS amid outrage over anti-Semitic comments the actor made in a recent podcast.

Cannon has faced mounting criticism over his 90-minute discussion with Professor Griff, a former Public Enemy member who was dismissed from the rap group in 1989 after making anti-Semitic statements in an interview with the Washington Times.

During the episode of “Cannon’s Class,” the actor and Griff – born Richard Griffin – praised Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. The Southern Poverty Law Center calls the controversial minister “an antisemite who routinely accuses Jews of manipulating the U.S. government and controlling the levers of world power.”

Advertisement

The men also discussed conspiracy theories involving the Rothschilds, a prominent banking family, and asserted that black people are Semitic people by, as Cannon put it, “birthright,” and therefore can’t be anti-Semitic.

Cannon, 39, has had a long-standing relationship with ViacomCBS, the parent company of VH1 and MTV – where Cannon produced his hip-hop improv show “Wild ‘N Out” – and TeenNick, where Cannon was executive producer and chairman, regularly hosting the network’s annual HALO Awards.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company said in a statement denouncing the podcast episode’s “hateful speech” and “anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

Cannon has taken a defensive stance on his firing. “I am deeply saddened in a moment so close to reconciliation that the powers that be, misused an important moment for us to all grow closer together and learn more about one another,” the actor said in a lengthy post on his verified Facebook account Wednesday morning.

“Instead the moment was stolen and highjacked to make an example of an outspoken black man. I will not be bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation. I am disappointed that Viacom does not understand or respect the power of the black community.”

Advertisement

Cannon, who began his career as a child actor, noted his more than 20-year relationship with the company, which he wrote “is now on the wrong side of history.” Cannon also said he was receiving death threats, including racial slurs, amid the controversy. In a tweet earlier this week, Cannon insisted he does “not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric.” But the actor did not directly apologize for the interview, instead telling Fast Company “there’s no malice or negative intent, but in a time like 2020 we got to have these conversations. And if there’s an assumption that is perceived as ignorant, let’s debunk it right away.”

Viacom alluded to Cannon’s lack of apology in its statement. “While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

In his Facebook post Wednesday, Cannon said he had “received an outpouring of love and support from the Jewish community.” He added: “I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right.

But he had harsher words for Viacom, demanding the company give him “full ownership of my billion dollar ‘Wild ‘N Out’ brand that I created.”

“I created a billion-dollar brand that expanded across a multitiered empire that is still Viacom’s biggest digital brand, touring business, talent discovery and incubation system and successful restaurant franchise,” Cannon wrote. “Based on trust and empty promises, my ownership was swindled away from me. For Viacom to be so deceptive is no surprise; they have been mistreating and robbing our community for years, underpaying talent on their biggest brands like Love & Hip Hop, all of BET programming and of course, Wild ‘N Out.”

Advertisement

Cannon has held prominent roles outside of the Viacom umbrella. He was previously the host of “America’s Got Talent,” but parted ways with the NBC competition series following a rift over jokes that invoked the network in his 2017 Showtime special. “After days of deliberating over some extremely disappointing news that I was being threatened with termination by Executives because of a comedy special that was only intended to bring communities closer together, I was to be punished for a joke,” the actor wrote on social media, according to Deadline.

He is currently the host and executive producer of Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” a popular reality singing competition. Fox has not yet commented on Cannon’s future with the network; a rep there directed questions to Cannon’s own representatives, who pointed to the actor’s Facebook posts.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celebs Entertainment TV National

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Love Letters
I want to be with my best friend’s brother July 15, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Sen. Ed Markey and actor Chris Evans.
Chris Evans
Chris Evans has a new website aimed at getting Americans more involved in the political process July 14, 2020 | 2:29 PM
TV
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing With the Stars' July 14, 2020 | 10:04 AM
Love Letters
I feel like I’m posting to prove something to him July 14, 2020 | 9:00 AM
Olivia Culpo
Celebs
Olivia Culpo is one of the cover models for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue July 13, 2020 | 5:57 PM
Nicole Thea
Nicole Thea, 24-year-old YouTube star who chronicled her pregnancy, dies along with unborn son July 13, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Love Letters
It’s a tough time to be single in a new city July 13, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Actress Kelly Preston poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Gotti' at the 2018 international film festival in Cannes.
Kelly Preston
Kelly Preston, actor and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57 July 13, 2020 | 6:40 AM
Turnstyle studio
REOPENING ISSUES
Fitness studios are allowed to open in Phase 3, but several will remain closed. Here's why. July 12, 2020 | 2:12 PM
This photo provided by Heritage Auctions on Saturday, July 11, 2020, shows the front of an unopened copy of a vintage Super Mario Bros. video game that has been sold for $114,000 in an auction that underscored the enduring popularity of entertainment created decades earlier.
Video Games
Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000 July 12, 2020 | 10:24 AM
Boston Children's Museum Photo credit: Les Veilleux 30tops
Local
The Boston Children’s Museum released its plan for reopening. Here’s what you should know. July 11, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Guests enter the Magic Kingdom during the first day of reopening at Walt Disney World, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Disney
Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida July 11, 2020 | 2:32 PM
Beckham
David Beckham's son Brooklyn is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz July 11, 2020 | 12:51 PM
The NEAQ posted a virtual visit to whale watch in Stellwagen Bank on their Facebook page.
Virtual Whale Watch
Go virtual whale watching with the NEAQ this weekend, ahead of Boston Harbor Cruises' return July 11, 2020 | 11:13 AM
Suffolk Downs.
Movies
50 years later, a drive-in movie theater returns to Suffolk Downs July 10, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Love Letters
He won’t dump me July 10, 2020 | 9:03 AM
Love Letters
I feel bad about breaking up with her July 9, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Disney+
How many people saw 'Hamilton'? For now, that's a secret. July 8, 2020 | 7:08 PM
Longtime M.I.T. professor and renowned polemicist Noam Chomsky.
CANCEL CULTURE
Letter signed by J.K. Rowling, Noam Chomsky warning of stifled free speech draws mixed reviews July 8, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Love Letters
I want this long-distance relationship to be serious July 8, 2020 | 9:02 AM
BOSTON, MA - 6/24/2014: Adult Little Blue Penguins on exhibit at the New England Aquarium. Baby penguins that have recently hatched at the New England Aquarium and the biologists who lead a team that have been very successful in breeding penguins and helping sustain some of the endangered populations around the world. The baby penguins getting weighed, being fed and chilling with their parents outside of the actual habitat, since they are newborn. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: LIFESTYLE TOPIC babypenguins(1)
Phase 3
Here’s when Boston-area museums, movie theaters, and cultural institutions will reopen July 7, 2020 | 1:22 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Johnny Depp arrives at The Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand on July 7, 2020 in London, England. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is taking News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, to court over allegations that he was violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp
At libel trial, Johnny Depp blasts Amber Heard's 'sick' abuse claim July 7, 2020 | 12:18 PM
Love Letters
I’m married, but still thinking about my work crush July 7, 2020 | 8:48 AM
Charlie Daniels
Music
Charlie Daniels, who bridged country and rock, dies at 83 July 6, 2020 | 8:28 PM
A drive-by birthday parade nearly a month ago for Gavin Brennan of Dedham, who celebrated his seventh birthday and successfully completing cancer treatment at Children's Hospital/Dana Farber.
Community
How I've noticed my community change during the pandemic July 6, 2020 | 11:05 AM
Love Letters
My friend’s boyfriend kissed me July 6, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Nick Cordero
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from coronavirus complications July 5, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump a photograph of a hydrogen plane during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington.
'I am running'
Kanye West: 'I am running for president of the United States' July 5, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby's defense cites systemic racism as he fights #MeToo conviction July 5, 2020 | 8:25 AM
Competitive eaters Joey Chestnut, left, and Miki Sudo, right, pose for a photograph after winning their respective divisions with new world records after the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Saturday, July 4.
Food
Hot dog champs repeat as July 4 gluttony fest moves indoors July 4, 2020 | 4:32 PM