Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and ‘That ’70s Show’ star, hospitalized, not dead as earlier reported

SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
MARK KENNEDY,
AP
updated on January 5, 2021 | 8:58 AM
Tanya Roberts, Feb. 9, 2007. —Jae C. Hong / AP, File

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” has been hospitalized after falling at her home. The actor had mistakenly been reported dead by her publicist earlier Monday.

Roberts’ publicist Mike Pingel later told The Associated Press Monday afternoon that Roberts, 65, was still alive as of 10 a.m. PST but was in a poor condition. He had said earlier Monday that Roberts collapsed in her home on Dec. 24 and was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was believed to have died on Sunday.

Advertisement

Pingel said Robert’s partner, Lance O’Brien, told him that he held his wife and she “seemed for him to slip away.”

O’Brien, who’d been unable to see Roberts in the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions, was allowed to visit Sunday for a last goodbye, Pingel said. The actor does not have the virus, he said.

The publicist said he is awaiting further updates on Roberts’ condition.

Multiple media outlets, including the AP, reported Roberts’ death. The AP removed its obituary and sent an advisory noting that the actor was still alive.

One of Roberts highest profile roles was playing geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985′s “A View to a Kill.”

Roberts also appeared in such fantasy adventure films as “The Beastmaster” and “Hearts and Armour.” She replaced Shelley Hack in “Charlie’s Angels,” joining Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd as third Angel Julie. She also played comic book heroine Sheena — a female version of the Tarzan story — in a 1984 film.

A new generation of fans saw her on “That ’70s Show,” playing Midge, mother to Laura Prepon’s character Donna.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celebs Entertainment Movies TV

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Downtown Boston is transformed into New York City as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence film ‘Don’t Look Up’ January 4, 2021 | 4:36 PM
Love Letters
I don’t want him to let me go January 4, 2021 | 9:04 AM
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone.
Celebs
Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone bought Italian food in the North End January 2, 2021 | 5:17 PM
Lauren Justice
Coronavirus stories
'I said goodbye to my sister through a computer screen' January 2, 2021 | 12:37 PM
A photo provided by Danielle Moser and Bill Cooke/Meteoroid Environments Office/MSFC/NASA, a false-color composite image of Quarantid meteors streaking through the skies over NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., in 2012. All year long, Earth passes through streams of cosmic debris. Here’s a list of some major meteor showers and how to spot them. (Danielle Moser and Bill Cooke/Meteoroid Environments Office/MSFC/NASA via The New York Times) -- FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. --
Stargazing
Meteor showers in 2021 that will light up night skies January 2, 2021 | 7:39 AM
Love Letters
Top 10 Love Letters of 2020 January 1, 2021 | 10:16 AM
The best
A Boston museum just ranked among the top 10 new attractions in the U.S. December 31, 2020 | 2:43 PM
3/15/20 - Empty desks line the Boston Public Library's Reading Room on March 15, 2020. The library remains open, however all activities and room rentals have been suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Books
The 20 most borrowed books from the Boston Public Library in 2020 December 31, 2020 | 1:55 PM
One Night in Miami
What to Watch
All the movies and shows hitting Netflix, Hulu, and Prime in January December 31, 2020 | 11:43 AM
Love Letters
New Year’s Eve Updates from Former Letter Writers December 31, 2020 | 9:08 AM
2020 in photos
The best Boston.com reader photos from 2020 December 30, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Dawn Wells in 2008.
Mary Ann
Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' dies of COVID-19 December 30, 2020 | 3:07 PM
Love Letters
I’m trying to stop being the pursuer December 30, 2020 | 9:06 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters
Listen: Catch up on all the lessons we learned from this season's Love Letters podcast December 29, 2020 | 3:57 PM
In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, French fashion designer Pierre Cardin acknowledges applause after a show to mark 70 years of his creations, in Paris.
Pierre Cardin
Pierre Cardin, famed French fashion designer and licensing pioneer, dies at 98 December 29, 2020 | 2:34 PM
Bruce Springsteen, The Weeknd, and Phoebe Bridgers all had songs in 2020 that were cited as favorites by Boston.com readers.
2020 MUSIC
We asked Boston.com readers for the best songs of 2020. Here's a playlist of your favorites. December 29, 2020 | 11:37 AM
Love Letters
Trying to decode an ex’s social media posts December 29, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Left: Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin in 2019; Right, Hilaria Baldwin (circled) in her senior year at Cambridge School in Weston.
Celebs
'ZERO Spanish accent': Locals who knew Hilaria Baldwin in high school react to heritage scandal December 28, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Pearl Jam, Kid Cudi, and Taylor Swift all had 2020 albums cited as favorites by Boston.com readers.
MUSIC
We asked for the best albums of 2020. Here are your favorites. December 28, 2020 | 1:56 PM
A jogger runs along the Charles River past the Boston skyline on cold winter day in Cambridge.
Boston
We asked readers if they still loved Boston. Here's what they said. December 28, 2020 | 11:56 AM
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson.
Celebs
Khloe Kardashian paid a holiday visit to this Mass. farm December 28, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Love Letters
I really thought we were in a relationship December 28, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Pompeii findings
Mallard to go? Dig of Pompeii fast-food place reveals tastes December 26, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Jennifer Rubenstein in New York, Dec. 21, 2020. Some women, like Rubenstein, are seeking to regain control over their alcohol habits after months of laissez-faire consumption. (Celeste Sloman/The New York Times)
'Dry January'
‘Vodka in your coffee cup’: When pandemic drinking goes too far December 26, 2020 | 10:38 AM
The Vineyard Golf Club in Martha's Vineyard.
Book Club
Book Club: 'It’s a very human thing to want to know other people’s secrets' December 24, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Love Letters
To get over an ex, do I have to get under someone new? December 24, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Actor and director Ethan Hawke and the facade of the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline.
COOLIDGE CORNER
Ethan Hawke praises Coolidge Corner Theatre in fundraising video December 23, 2020 | 11:10 PM
Kinara
Holiday
A guide to celebrating Kwanzaa 2020 in Boston December 23, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Love Letters
How many more chances should I give him? December 23, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Love Letters
Listen to Season 4, episode 8 of the Love Letters podcast December 22, 2020 | 9:45 AM