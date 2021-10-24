Celebs Tom Brady to launch clothing line this December The former Patriots quarterback partnered with Jens Grede and designer Dao-Yi Chow on his new line Brady.

Tom Brady’s latest venture drops this winter: Brady, a line of men’s activewear, training clothes, and casual wear.

While this isn’t Brady’s first foray into the fashion space, this will be his first time developing a brand from scratch.

According to WWD, Brady is partnering on the project with cofounder Jens Grede, who’s partnered with Kim Kardashian on her brand Skims, and designer Dao-Yi Chow, cofounder of the streetwear brand Public School New York (and formerly of DKNY).

Brady has previously worked on fashion campaigns with UGG, Under Armour, and luxury watch brand IWC Schaffhausen.

Advertisement:

The line is set to be released on bradybrand.com in December, and features two collections, Train and Live—specializing in activewear and casual wear, respectively.

According to a press release, the brand uses “advanced fabrications” and “sustainable practices” for a collection geared toward “optimal performance on and off the field.”

Jens Grede told the Wall Street Journal that their aim is to build the brand into one of the biggest namesake sportswear brands, comparing their goal to Michael Jordan’s namesake footwear brand.

Also according to a press release, the Brady fashion line has been in development for three years. The brand first made the launch announcement on Sept. 28 in a WSJ interview with Brady, and a coordinated Instagram post on the brand’s account. “Built for on and off the field,” read the Instagram post caption, prompting viewers to sign up for email updates.

“He loves clothes way more than I do,” Gisele Bündchen, Brady’s wife of 15 years, told the WSJ. “He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That’s what fashion is about.”

Advertisement:

The only brand photos released so far have been a couple shots of Brady modeling a jacket in his WSJ profile, and a full-body shot posted to the brand’s Instagram account. More details on the brand might emerge closer to the December launch date, just in time for holiday shopping.